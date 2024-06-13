Grant of Options

London, June 13, 2024 - Peloton Minerals Corp. ("PMC" or the "Company") (CSE: PMC) (OTCQB: PMCCF) has granted a total of 4,900,000 incentive stock options to directors and consultants of the Company. 2,900,000 of the options were granted to replace options that expired on June 7, 2024 and are exercisable over five years at an exercise price of $0.10. 2,000,000 of the options are exercisable over three years at an exercise price of $0.10.

For further information please contact:

Edward (Ted) Ellwood, MBA

President & CEO 1-519-964-2836

Peloton is a reporting issuer in good standing in the Provinces of Ontario and British Columbia whose common shares are listed on the CSE (Symbol: PMC) and trade in the U.S. on the OTC QB (Symbol: PMCCF). There are 136,598,705 common shares issued and outstanding in the capital of the Company.

Peloton's exploration portfolio includes the North Elko Lithium Project, a gold exploration project on the Carlin Trend, Nevada, a past producing gold project in Montana under option to a JV partner, and a non-controlling interest in a copper porphyry project near Butte, Montana.

CSE has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Copyright (c) 2024 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.