FRONTIER LITHIUM INTERSECTS 136.7M OF 1.32% Li2O AND EXTENDS SPARK PEGMATITE

SUDBURY, June 13, 2024 - Frontier Lithium Inc. (TSXV: FL) (FRA: HL2) (OTCQX: LITOF) ("Frontier" or "the Company"), is pleased to announce update on the winter work program with results from five geotechnical holes drilled on the Spark pegmatite to advance the first phase of definitive feasibility study.

Highlights

DDH PL-GDH-24-24 intersected 136.7m of pegmatite from surface averaging 1.32% Li 2 O.

O. DDH PL-GDH-26-24 intersected 53.2m of pegmatite from surface averaging 1.24% Li 2 O and 26.9m from 222.0 to 248.8m averaging 2.12% Li 2 O and 0.7% Rb 2 O. Including 8.4m from 45.1 to 53.5m averaging 2.33% Li 2 O Including 5.0m from 116.8 to 121.8m of elevated Ta (685 ppm Ta 2 O 5 ) and Sn (1,465 ppm SnO 2 ). Including 7.0 m from 240.8 to 247.9 averaging 2.97% Li 2 O and 1.04% Rb 2 O

O and 26.9m from 222.0 to 248.8m averaging 2.12% Li O and 0.7% Rb O. DDH PL-GDH-27-24 intersected 48.1m of pegmatite from surface averaging 1.93% Li 2 O and another 49.8m from 129.7 to 179.5m averaging 2.23% Li 2 O with elevated Cs (0.61% Cs 2 O) and Ta (461 ppm Ta 2 O 5 ) Including 8.3m from 31.7 to 40.0m averaging 3.33% Li2O Including 5.9m from 144.1 to 150.0m of 3.4% Li 2 O and 2.75% Cs 2 O

O and another 49.8m from 129.7 to 179.5m averaging 2.23% Li O with elevated Cs (0.61% Cs O) and Ta (461 ppm Ta O ) DDH PL-134-24 stepped out 200m to the west as a condemnation hole, intersected 26.8 m of pegmatite from 18.9 to 45.7m confirming that the Spark pegmatite remains open.

"The geotechnical winter diamond drill program yielded consistent drill intersections with the two northern holes confirming and extending a high-grade lithium zone, with enriched cesium and tantalum. The program also extended the Spark pegmatite 200 metres to the west," commented Garth Drever, VP Exploration of the Company. "Although width and lithium values were low, based on existing drill intercepts to the east, we expect the pegmatite to increase in both grade and width with depth."

During the winter season, four geotechnical holes (PL-GDH-24 to 27-24) were drilled from the top of Spark in four directions to test pit-wall stability and hydrogeological conditions. As expected, mineralized pegmatite was intersected in all holes. A fifth condemnation hole was drilled 200m to the west, near a proposed overburden stockpile. Figure 1 shows the project area from the Knox camp to the Mining Lease area. Figure 2 is a map of the Spark deposit highlighting the 2024 drilling and displaying all drill holes.

In addition to the diamond drilling at Spark, during February-March geotechnical drilling continued on potential infrastructure sites including stockpiles, tailing management, mill and other related facilities. Environmental studies and monitoring continued and well as community engagement. All work was conducted out of the Knox camp situated on the winter road to Deer Lake as shown on Figure 1.

Table 1 details the drill holes with mineralized intersections from the Spark area while Tables 2 summarize all drill holes completed at Spark in 2024.

Table 1: Summary of 2024 Drill Hole Intersections at Spark

PL-GDH-24-24 Collared on the southern end of the main Spark pegmatite zone, hole was designed by DRA Global as part of a geomechanical-hydrogeological program to test the hydraulic conductivity with packer testing and to provide rock mechanics data for the pit design, in support of a DFS study. DDH intersected the main spark pegmatite and a sub-horizontal fault zone as expected. Zone From (m) To (m) Width (m) Li 2 O (%) Cs 2 O (%) Ta 2 O 5 (ppm) Nb 2 O 5 (ppm) SnO 2 (ppm) Rb 2 O (%) Unit

Spark Main Zone 0.6 137.3 136.7 1.32 0.018 95 81 59 0.27 Pegmatite w/ minor mafics

including 24.8 33.6 8.8 1.74 0.015 134 96 42 0.30 Pegmatite

including 44.3 49.2 4.9 1.87 0.009 71 91 39 0.28 Pegmatite

PL-GDH-25-24 Collared on the SW edge of the main Spark pegmatite zone where it begins to break up into smaller pods, the hole was designed by DRA Global as part of a geomechanical-hydrogeological program to test the hydraulic conductivity with packer testing and to provide rock mechanics data for the pit design, in support of a DFS study. An unexpected 12.8m wide Aplite zone was intersected grading 1.77% Li2O. Zone From (m) To (m) Width (m) Li 2 O (%) Cs 2 O (%) Ta 2 O 5 (ppm) Nb 2 O 5 (ppm) SnO 2 (ppm) Rb 2 O (%) Unit

Aplite Zone 41.2 54.0 12.8 1.77 0.025 97 75 54 0.37 Aplite

DDH PL-GDH-26-24 Collared on the NW edge of the main Spark pegmatite zone, the hole was designed by DRA Global as part of a geomechanical-hydrogeological program to test the hydraulic conductivity with packer testing and to provide rock mechanics data for the pit design, in support of a DFS study. The hole intersected the northern pegmatite contact as expected and was terminated due to time constraints in an unexpected pegmatite zone to the north grading 2.12% Li 2 O over 26.9m. The hole will be extended at a later date. Zone From (m) To (m) Width (m) Li 2 O (%) Cs 2 O (%) Ta 2 O 5 (ppm) Nb 2 O 5 (ppm) SnO 2 (ppm) Rb 2 O (%) Unit

Spark Main Zone 0.3 53.5 53.2 1.24 0.018 62 91 66 0.27 Pegmatite + Aplite w/ minor mafics

including 33.4 37.9 4.5 2.28 0.010 83 118 86 0.20 Pegmatite

including 45.1 53.5 8.4 2.33 0.010 81 105 55 0.23 Pegmatite Pegmatite Zone 116.8 121.8 5.0 0.33 0.014 685 107 1465 0.11 Pegmatite (enriched Ta + Sn) Pegmatite Zone 222.0 248.8 26.9 2.12 0.047 266 65 252 0.70 Aplite

including 240.8 247.9 7.0 2.97 0.065 104 38 103 1.04 Aplite

DDH PL-GDH-27-24 Collared on the NE end of the main Spark pegmatite zone, the hole was designed by DRA Global as part of a geomechanical-hydrogeological program to test the hydraulic conductivity with packer testing and to provide rock mechanics data for the pit design, in support of a DFS study. The hole intersected the northern pegmatite contact as expected and an unexpected pegmatite zone to the north grading 2.23% Li 2 O over 49.8m with anomalous Cs up to 2.8% Cs 2 O over 5.9m Zone From (m) To (m) Width (m) Li 2 O (%) Cs 2 O (%) Ta 2 O 5 (ppm) Nb 2 O 5 (ppm) SnO 2 (ppm) Rb 2 O (%) Unit

Spark Main Zone 0.8 48.9 48.1 1.93 0.026 95 87 78 0.30 Aplite

including 17.2 22.0 4.8 2.53 0.023 60 63 67 0.27 Aplite

including 31.7 40.0 8.3 3.33 0.014 79 78 65 0.19 Aplite Pegmatite Zone 129.7 179.5 49.8 2.23 0.613 461 57 364 0.89 Aplite

including 144.1 150.0 5.9 3.40 2.755 290 21 123 0.85 Pegmatite (enriched Li + Cs)

DDH PL-134-24 PL-134-24 was designed as a condemnation hole, stepped out 200m west of the Spark pegmatite to define planned infrastructure for the DFS study. The hole intersected 45.69m of pegmatite, extending the SW zone of the Spark pegmatite further to the west. Although Li 2 O values fall below cutoff, the zone is expected to continue at depth with stronger spodumene mineralization as previously indicated in DDH holes to the east. The intersection confirms that the Spark pegmatite continues to run to the west and remains open. Zone From (m) To (m) Width (m) Li 2 O (%) Cs 2 O (%) Ta 2 O 5 (ppm) Nb 2 O 5 (ppm) SnO 2 (ppm) Rb 2 O (%) Unit

Pegmatite Zone 18.9 45.7 26.8 0.31 0.009 78 108 56 0.39 Pegmatite-Aplite

including 25.3 28.1 2.8 2.11 0.008 59 94 56 0.22 Pegmatite



























Table 2: Summary of 2024 Drilling at Spark

DDHNo Date Drilled UTM Zone 15N (NAD83) Collar Orient Metres Drilled Start End Easting Northing (mASL) Azim Dip Start End 2024 Geotech Program PL-GDH-24-24 02/17/2024 02/25/2024 472,759 5,829,448 351.7 128 -72 0 248.6 PL-GDH-25-24 02/27/2024 03/05/2024 472,699 5,829,432 352.0 228 -72 0 245.8 PL-GDH-26-24 03/06/2024 03/11/2024 472,692 5,829,527 355.0 323 -72 0 248.8 PL-GDH-27-24 03/11/2024 03/17/2024 472,763 5,829,539 360.0 019 -70 0 248.8 PL-134-24 03/19/2024 03/21/2024 472,272 5,829,220 329.0 001 -46 0 205.5 Total metres drilled 1197.5

Due Diligence

All scientific and technical information in this release has been reviewed and approved by Garth Drever, P.Geo., the qualified person ("QP") under the definitions established by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. Under Frontier's QA/QC procedures, all drilling was completed by Chenier Drilling Ltd. of Val Caron, Ontario using NQ drill rods for the geotechnical drill holes; thin walled BTW drill rods (4.2 cm core diameter) for all other holes and a Reflex ACT III oriented core system. Using the Reflex system, the drill core was oriented and marked as it was retrieved at the drill. A Reflex GYRO Sprint-IQ survey instrument was used every 50m downhole and again at the end of each hole when rods were pulled out. A Reflex North Finder APS unit was utilized to complete accurate positioning and orientation of the drill collar upon setup. The core was boxed and delivered to the Frontier core shack where it was examined, geologically logged, and marked for sampling. The core was photographed prior to sampling. Using a rock saw, the marked sample intervals were halved with one-half bagged for analysis. Sample blanks along with lithium certified reference material was routinely inserted into the sample stream in accordance with industry recommended practices. Field duplicate samples were also taken in accordance with industry recommended practices. The samples were placed in poly sample bags and transported to AGAT Laboratories Ltd. (AGAT) in Thunder Bay, Ontario for sample preparation and to Calgary, Alberta for processing and quantitative multi-element analysis. AGAT is an ISO accredited laboratory. The core is stored on site at the Company's Knox exploration camp.

Frontier Lithium About

Frontier Lithium Inc. (TSX-V: FL) (FRA: HL2) (OTCQX: LITOF) is a preproduction business with an objective to become an integrated strategic domestic supplier of spodumene concentrates for industrial users as well as battery-grade lithium hydroxide and other chemicals to the growing electric vehicle and energy storage markets in North America. The Company's sole project maintains the largest land position and resource in a premium lithium mineral district located in Ontario's Great Lakes region.

About the PAK Lithium Project

The PAK lithium project contains North America's highest-grade lithium resource and is the second largest in North America by size. The project encompasses close to 27,000 hectares and remains largely unexplored; however, since 2013, the company has delineated two premium spodumene-bearing lithium deposits (PAK and Spark), located 2.3 kilometres apart. Exploration is continuing on the project through two other spodumene- bearing discoveries: the Bolt pegmatite (located between the PAK and Spark deposits), as well as the Pennock pegmatite (25 kilometres northwest of PAK deposit within the project claims). A 2023 Pre-Feasibility Study "National Instrument 43-101 Technical Report PFS PAK Lithium Project" by BBA E&C Inc., delivered a 24- year project life, delivering a post-tax NPV(8%) of US$1.74 billion and IRR of 24.1% as per the press release disseminated on May 31, 2023, and was filed on Sedar.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that constitute "forward-statements." Such forward looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements, or developments to differ materially from the anticipated results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes, in light of the experience of its officers and directors, current conditions and expected future developments and other factors that have been considered appropriate that the expectations reflected in this forward-looking information are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on them because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. When used in this press release, the words "estimate", "project", "belief", "anticipate", "intend", "expect", "plan", "predict", "may" or "should" and the negative of these words or such variations thereon or comparable terminology are intended to identify forward-looking statements and information. The forward-looking statements and information in this press release include information relating to the prospectivity of the Company's mineral properties, the mineralization and development of the Company's mineral properties, the Company's exploration program and other mining projects and prospects thereof. Such statements and information reflect the current view of the Company. Risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated in those forward-looking statements and information. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause our actual results, performance or achievements, or other future events, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The forward-looking information contained in this news release represents the expectations of the Company as of the date of this news release and, accordingly, is subject to change after such date. Readers should not place undue importance on forward-looking information and should not rely upon this information as of any other date. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.

Readers are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and those actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. For more information on the Company, please review the Company's public filings available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.com.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

SOURCE Frontier Lithium Inc.