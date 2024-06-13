Generation Mining Announces Results of Annual Meeting of Shareholders

Generation Mining Ltd. (TSX:GENM, OTCQB: GENMF) (the "Company") announces the voting results from its annual meeting of shareholders (the "Meeting") held earlier today.
The six (6) candidates nominated for election to the Company's board of directors and listed in the Company's Management Information Circular dated May 5, 2024, were each elected by a majority of the votes cast by shareholders present in person or represented by proxy at the Meeting. Each director elected will continue to hold office until the next annual meeting of Shareholders, or until a successor is elected or appointed. The voting results were as follows:
Nominee
Votes For
Votes Withheld
Jamie Levy
120,559,677
392,847
(99.675%)
(0.325%)
Kerry Knoll
120,608,072
344,452
(99.715%)
(0.285%)
Stephen Reford
120,721,827
230,697
(99.80%)
(0.191%)
Paul Murphy
120,615,127
337,797
(99.721%)
(0.279%)
Phillip Walford
120,615,127
337,397
(99.721%)
(0.279%)
Cashel Meagher
120,489,755
462,769
(99.617%)
(0.383%)
Shareholders of the Company also voted in favour of a resolution to re-appoint RSM Canada LLP as the auditor of the Company until the next annual meeting of Shareholders and the board of directors were authorized to fix the remuneration of the auditor.
The full report of voting results from the Meeting is available under the Company's issuer profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.
Contact
For further information: Jamie Levy President and Chief Executive Officer (416) 640-2934 (O) (416) 567-2440 (M) jlevy@genmining.com
