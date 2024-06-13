Generation Mining Announces Results of Annual Meeting of Shareholders

Generation Mining Ltd. (TSX:GENM, OTCQB: GENMF) (the "Company") announces the voting results from its annual meeting of shareholders (the "Meeting") held earlier today.

The six (6) candidates nominated for election to the Company's board of directors and listed in the Company's Management Information Circular dated May 5, 2024, were each elected by a majority of the votes cast by shareholders present in person or represented by proxy at the Meeting. Each director elected will continue to hold office until the next annual meeting of Shareholders, or until a successor is elected or appointed. The voting results were as follows:

Nominee Votes For Votes Withheld Jamie Levy 120,559,677 392,847 (99.675%) (0.325%) Kerry Knoll 120,608,072 344,452 (99.715%) (0.285%) Stephen Reford 120,721,827 230,697 (99.80%) (0.191%) Paul Murphy 120,615,127 337,797 (99.721%) (0.279%) Phillip Walford 120,615,127 337,397 (99.721%) (0.279%) Cashel Meagher 120,489,755 462,769 (99.617%) (0.383%)

Shareholders of the Company also voted in favour of a resolution to re-appoint RSM Canada LLP as the auditor of the Company until the next annual meeting of Shareholders and the board of directors were authorized to fix the remuneration of the auditor.

The full report of voting results from the Meeting is available under the Company's issuer profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240613431552/en/

Contact

For further information:

Jamie Levy

President and Chief Executive Officer

(416) 640-2934 (O)

(416) 567-2440 (M)

jlevy@genmining.com