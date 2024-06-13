Menü Artikel
Generation Mining Announces Results of Annual Meeting of Shareholders

23:00 Uhr  |  Business Wire

Generation Mining Ltd. (TSX:GENM, OTCQB: GENMF) (the "Company") announces the voting results from its annual meeting of shareholders (the "Meeting") held earlier today.

The six (6) candidates nominated for election to the Company's board of directors and listed in the Company's Management Information Circular dated May 5, 2024, were each elected by a majority of the votes cast by shareholders present in person or represented by proxy at the Meeting. Each director elected will continue to hold office until the next annual meeting of Shareholders, or until a successor is elected or appointed. The voting results were as follows:

Nominee

Votes For

Votes Withheld

Jamie Levy

120,559,677

392,847

(99.675%)

(0.325%)

Kerry Knoll

120,608,072

344,452

(99.715%)

(0.285%)

Stephen Reford

120,721,827

230,697

(99.80%)

(0.191%)

Paul Murphy

120,615,127

337,797

(99.721%)

(0.279%)

Phillip Walford

120,615,127

337,397

(99.721%)

(0.279%)

Cashel Meagher

120,489,755

462,769

(99.617%)

(0.383%)

Shareholders of the Company also voted in favour of a resolution to re-appoint RSM Canada LLP as the auditor of the Company until the next annual meeting of Shareholders and the board of directors were authorized to fix the remuneration of the auditor.

The full report of voting results from the Meeting is available under the Company's issuer profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.



Contact

For further information:
Jamie Levy
President and Chief Executive Officer
(416) 640-2934 (O)
(416) 567-2440 (M)
jlevy@genmining.com


Mineninfo

Generation Mining Ltd.

Generation Mining Ltd.
Bergbau
Kanada
A2LQ0W
CA37149B1094
www.genmining.com
