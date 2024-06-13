Temas Resources Announces Change to Board of Directors

VANCOUVER, June 13, 2024 - Temas Resources Corp. ("Temas" or the "Company") (CSE:TMAS);(OTCQB:TMASF) announced today the resignation of director Rory Kutluoglu and the appointment of Veronique Laberge to fill the vacancy on the Company's board of directors effective immediately.

Rory Kutluoglu had served as a director of the Company from 2020. The Company would like to take this opportunity to thank Mr. Kutluoglu for his valuable contributions during his tenure.

"We are grateful for Rory Kutluoglu's significant contributions during his time on Temas' board of directors and wish him all the best with his future endeavors," said Tim Fernbeck, CEO of Temas. "We are excited to announce the appointment of Veronique Laberge to fill this vacancy. Veronique brings a wealth of financial experience across both public and private companies that will prove invaluable as we continue to execute on our strategic plans."

Ms. Veronique Laberge is a Chartered Professional Accountant and holder of the title of auditor. With more than 18 years of experience in professional practice, she specialized in certification mandates, general accounting and has been working as a fractional CFO for multiple public and private companies since 2018.

The Company also announces the grant of 125,000 options to Ms. Laberge with 25% vesting on December 13, 2024 and the balance vesting in equal portions every 6 months thereafter. The options have a strike price of $0.29 and a term of 48 months.

About Temas Resources

Temas Resources Corp. is focused on the advanced La Blache and Lac Brule Iron-Titanium-Vanadium projects in Quebec. The critical metals the Company is exploring for are key to our national mineral independence. Additionally, the Company invests in and works to apply its green mineral recovery technologies across its mining portfolio to reduce the environmental impact and carbon footprint of metal extraction through advanced processing and patented leaching technologies.

All public filings for the Company can be found on the SEDAR+ website www.sedarplus.ca. For more information about the Company, please visit www.temasresources.com.

For further information or investor relations inquiries:

Tim Fernback

President and CEO

tfernback@shaw.ca

KIN Communications Inc.

Tel: 604-684-6730

tmas@kincommunications.com

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor the Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

