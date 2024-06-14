Cobalt Blue Holdings Limited: CEO's Update to Investors

Sydney, Australia - Cobalt Blue Holdings Ltd. (ASX:COB) (FRA:COH) (OTCMKTS:CBBHF) is delighted to provide a recap of our business strategy and discuss the current market environment. While acknowledging the current challenges of the macroeconomic backdrop in the critical minerals sector, there are numerous reasons we remain optimistic about cobalt and the broader critical minerals space.We continue to see support from Australian Government policy and funding as well as increasingly effective legislation in our target markets of the USA, Europe, South Korea and Japan. Importantly, while market dynamics have been challenging for many critical minerals, there is evidence market pricing is set to improve as a more balanced market looms.Our near-term focus remains on developing the Cobalt-Nickel Refinery in the Kwinana Industrial Area. Detailed engineering design for the Refinery has commenced and the permitting process remains on schedule for submission by mid-2024.Investors can expect regular updates as we progress towards delivery of further work programs.To view the full update, please visit:https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/A64LSL2X





Cobalt Blue Holdings Ltd. (ASX:COB) (FRA:COH) (OTCMKTS:CBBHF) has a strategic approach that positions us to be among the first wave of new entrants into the allied battery materials supply chain. We are committed to playing a leading role in securing a stable and sustainable future for critical minerals.





Cobalt Blue Holdings Ltd.





Joe Kaderavek Chief Executive Officer info@cobaltblueholdings.com