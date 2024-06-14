Kincora participation in the Hidden Gems Webinar

VANCOUVER, June 14, 2024 - Kincora Copper Ltd. (ASX: KCC) (TSXV: KCC) (Kincora or the Company) is pleased to have participated in the online ShareCafe Small Cap "Hidden Gems" Webinar held Friday June 14th at 12:30pm Australian Eastern Standard Time (AEST).
President & CEO Sam Spring provided an update on Kincora's asset portfolio and corporate strategy outlining recent milestones and upcoming catalysts.
A copy of the presentation provided accompanies this release with a video recording of the webinar (with Q&A) available on the ShareCafe website at:
Kincora is an active explorer and project generator focused on world-class gold rich copper discoveries, with an industry leading technical team, strong shareholder register and dual listed on the ASX and TSXV. Kincora's portfolio includes district scale landholdings and scale-able drill ready targets in both Australia and Mongolia's leading copper-gold belts.
Executive office 400 - 837 West Hastings Street Vancouver, BC V6C 3N6, Canada Tel: 1.604.283.1722 Fax: 1.888.241.5996
Subsidiary office Australia Vista Australia Level 4, 100 Albert Road South Melbourne, Victoria 3205
