Menü Artikel
Suche
 
Folgen Sie uns auf:

Kincora participation in the Hidden Gems Webinar

12:30 Uhr  |  CNW

VANCOUVER, June 14, 2024 - Kincora Copper Ltd. (ASX: KCC) (TSXV: KCC) (Kincora or the Company) is pleased to have participated in the online ShareCafe Small Cap "Hidden Gems" Webinar held Friday June 14th at 12:30pm Australian Eastern Standard Time (AEST).

President & CEO Sam Spring provided an update on Kincora's asset portfolio and corporate strategy outlining recent milestones and upcoming catalysts.

A copy of the presentation provided accompanies this release with a video recording of the webinar (with Q&A) available on the ShareCafe website at:

https://www.sharecafe.com.au/2024/06/14/kincora-copper-cdi-asxkcc-webinar-presentation/

This announcement has been authorised for release by the Board of Kincora Copper Ltd. (ARBN 645 457 763)

About Kincora Copper Limited

Kincora is an active explorer and project generator focused on world-class gold rich copper discoveries, with an industry leading technical team, strong shareholder register and dual listed on the ASX and TSXV. Kincora's portfolio includes district scale landholdings and scale-able drill ready targets in both Australia and Mongolia's leading copper-gold belts.

Executive office
400 - 837 West Hastings Street
Vancouver, BC V6C 3N6, Canada
Tel: 1.604.283.1722
Fax: 1.888.241.5996

Subsidiary office Australia
Vista Australia
Level 4, 100 Albert Road
South Melbourne, Victoria 3205

SOURCE Kincora Copper Ltd.



Contact
Sam Spring, President and Chief Executive Officer, sam.spring@kincoracopper.com or +61431 329 345
Bewerten 
A A A
PDF Versenden Drucken

Für den Inhalt des Beitrages ist allein der Autor verantwortlich bzw. die aufgeführte Quelle. Bild- oder Filmrechte liegen beim Autor/Quelle bzw. bei der vom ihm benannten Quelle. Bei Übersetzungen können Fehler nicht ausgeschlossen werden. Der vertretene Standpunkt eines Autors spiegelt generell nicht die Meinung des Webseiten-Betreibers wieder. Mittels der Veröffentlichung will dieser lediglich ein pluralistisches Meinungsbild darstellen. Direkte oder indirekte Aussagen in einem Beitrag stellen keinerlei Aufforderung zum Kauf-/Verkauf von Wertpapieren dar. Wir wehren uns gegen jede Form von Hass, Diskriminierung und Verletzung der Menschenwürde. Beachten Sie bitte auch unsere AGB/Disclaimer!




Mineninfo

Kincora Copper Ltd.

Kincora Copper Ltd.
Bergbau
Kanada
A2QQHM
CA49451A6034
www.kincoracopper.com
Minenprofile
Neuste Artikel
Alle Angaben ohne Gewähr! Copyright © by GoldSeiten.de 1999-2024.
Die Reproduktion, Modifikation oder Verwendung der Inhalte ganz oder teilweise ohne schriftliche Genehmigung ist untersagt!

"Wir weisen Sie ausdrücklich auf unser virtuelles Hausrecht hin!"
AGB | Datenschutz | Impressum | Kontakt | Suche | FAQ | RRS-Feeds | Mediadaten | Sitemap