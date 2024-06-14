Abitibi Metals Announces Appointment of Victor Cantore to Advisory Committee

LONDON, June 14, 2024 - Abitibi Metals Corp. (CSE: AMQ) (OTCQB: AMQFF) (FSE: FW0) ("Abitibi" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Victor Cantore to the Company's Advisory Committee.

Victor Cantore is a seasoned capital markets professional specializing in the resource and hi-tech sectors. He has more than 30 years of advisory and leadership experience, having begun his career in 1992 as an investment advisor and then moved into management roles at both public and private companies. During his career, he has organized and structured numerous equity and debt financings, mergers and acquisitions, joint venture partnerships and strategic alliances with a tremendous amount of experience and success in the province of Quebec.

Mr. Cantore is currently the CEO, President and Director of AMEX Exploration. Under his leadership and guidance, AMEX Exploration has turned into one of the most successful gold exploration companies in the country, evolving from only a few million dollars of market capitalization when he took the leadership role to a peak of $400 million and more recently at $200 million market capitalization after having completed over 450,000 metres of drilling. Mr. Cantore serves on the boards of various private and public companies, and his experience and expertise are highly relevant to acting as an advisor to Abitibi Metals as the company enters a period of aggressive growth.

Jonathon Deluce, CEO of Abitibi Metals, stated, "We are thrilled to announce the addition of Victor Cantore to our Advisory Committee. Victor has achieved remarkable success in Quebec, contributing to the development of several exceptional companies in the province. We are excited to collaborate with Victor on the B26 Deposit as we enter a significant growth phase. With 50,000 meters of drilling fully funded between 2024 & 2025, we are entering a very exciting stage for Abitibi Metals. With the addition of Victor, our company continues to create a world-class Advisory Committee with a proven track record of success across the industry."

Abitibi Metals Corp. is a Quebec-focused mineral acquisition and exploration company focused on the development of quality base and precious metal properties that are drill-ready with high-upside and expansion potential. Abitibi's portfolio of strategic properties provides target-rich diversification and includes the option to earn 80% of the high-grade B26 Polymetallic Deposit, which hosts a historical resource estimate1 of 7.0MT @ 2.94% Cu Eq (Ind) & 4.4MT @ 2.97% Cu Eq (Inf), and the Beschefer Gold Project, where historical drilling has identified 4 historical intercepts with a metal factor of over 100 g/t gold highlighted by 55.63 g/t gold over 5.57 metres and 13.07 g/t gold over 8.75 metres amongst four modeled zones.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Jonathon Deluce, Chief Executive Officer

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Note 1: A qualified person has not done sufficient work to classify the historical estimate as current mineral resources or mineral reserves. The issuer is not treating the historical estimate as current mineral resources or mineral reserves. Source: Rapport Technique NI 43-101 Estimation des Ressources Projet B26, Québec, For SOQUEM Inc., By SGS Canada Inc., Yann Camus, ing., Olivier Vadnais-Leblanc, géo., SGS Canada - Geostat., Effective Date: April 18, 2018, Date of Report : May 11, 2018

