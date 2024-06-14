Eagle Royalties Announces Closing of Transaction with Uranium Royalties

CRANBROOK, June 14, 2024 - Eagle Royalties Ltd. ("ER":CSE, or "Eagle Royalties") is pleased to announce that it has closed the previously announced transaction with Royal Uranium Inc. ("Royal Uranium") and its wholly-owned subsidiary, 1485568 B.C. Ltd. ("568"), whereby it has sold 12 uranium royalties to 568 for total consideration of $CDN 3.75 million (see ER news release dated June 12th, 2024 for details of the transaction).

About Eagle Royalties

Eagle Royalties was previously a wholly-owned subsidiary of Eagle Plains Resources Ltd. ("EPL":TSX-V, or "Eagle Plains") and was incorporated in late 2022 to manage the diverse royalty holdings of Eagle Plains. In May 2023, Eagle Royalties was spun out to Eagle Plains' shareholders on a 1:3 basis by means of a plan of arrangement. Eagle Royalties was listed for trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange on May 19, 2023.

Eagle Royalties benefits from holding a diverse portfolio of royalty interests in western Canada covering a broad spectrum of commodities including critical metals, precious metals, industrial minerals and diamonds. Projects subject to royalties in favour of Eagle Royalties are controlled by companies including Hecla Mining Co., Banyan Gold Corp. and Skeena Resources Ltd. among others.

