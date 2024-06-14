Irving Resources Reports Non-Brokered Private Placement

NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. WIRE SERVICES

VANCOUVER, June 14, 2024 - Irving Resources Inc. (CSE:IRV);(OTCQX:IRVRF) ("Irving" or the "Company") is pleased to announce its intention to undertake a non-brokered private placement (the "Private Placement") to raise gross proceeds of up to $1 million by the issuance of units of Irving (each, a "Unit") at a price of $0.40 per Unit. Each Unit will consist of one common share of the Company (each, a "Share") and one-half of one transferable Share purchase warrant, with each whole Share purchase warrant entitling the holder to purchase one Share for a period of three years at a price of $0.55 per Share.

The Company intends to apply the net proceeds from the Private Placement towards resource exploration properties in which Irving holds an interest and towards general working capital. Cash finder's fees may be paid in respect of some of the subscriptions received.

About Irving Resources Inc.:

Irving is a junior exploration company with a focus on gold in Japan. Irving resulted from completion of a plan of arrangement involving Irving, Gold Canyon Resources Inc. and First Mining Finance Corp.

Additional information can be found on the Company's website: www.IRVresources.com.

Akiko Levinson,

President, CEO & Director

For further information, please contact:

Tel: (604) 682-3234 Toll free: 1 (888) 242-3234 Fax: (604) 971-0209

info@IRVresources.com

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to sell any of the securities in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. Persons unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available.

Forward-Looking Information

Some statements in this news release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation including, without limitation, statements as to the Company's intention to complete, and the anticipated size of, the Private Placement. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and, as such, involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the statements. Such factors include, without limitation, customary risks of the mineral resource exploration industry, the availability to Irving of sufficient cash to fund any planned drilling and other exploration activities, as well as the performance of services by third parties.

THE CSE HAS NOT REVIEWED AND DOES NOT ACCEPT RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ACCURACY OR ADEQUACY OF THIS RELEASE

SOURCE: Irving Resources Inc.

View the original press release on accesswire.com