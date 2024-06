Aurania Shareholders Approve All Resolutions at Annual Meeting

Toronto, June 14, 2024 - Aurania Resources Ltd. (TSXV: ARU) (OTCQB: AUIAF) (FSE: 20Q) ("Aurania" or the "Company") announces that its shareholders approved all resolutions at the Company's Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting") which was held on Thursday, June 13, 2024. The formal part of the Meeting was followed by an update from Aurania's President & CEO, Dr. Keith Barron. To access the replay of the Dr. Barron's update, click here.

At the Meeting, shareholders approved the financial statements for the year-ended December 31, 2023, and the report of the auditors thereon, the appointment of auditors, election of directors, and the Company's incentive stock option plan for the upcoming year. Details of these matters are disclosed in the Management Information Circular for the Meeting dated May 2, 2024, and posted under the Company's profile on www.sedarplus.ca and on the Company's corporate website http://www.aurania.com/investors/annual-general-meeting/.

About Aurania

Aurania is a mineral exploration company engaged in the identification, evaluation, acquisition, and exploration of mineral property interests, with a focus on precious metals and copper in South America. Its flagship asset, The Lost Cities - Cutucu Project, is located in the Jurassic Metallogenic Belt in the eastern foothills of the Andes mountain range of southeastern Ecuador.

Information on Aurania and technical reports are available at www.aurania.com and www.sedarplus.ca, as well as on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/auranialtd/, Twitter at https://twitter.com/auranialtd, and LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/aurania-resources-ltd-.

