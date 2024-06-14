Brixton Metals Appoints Patrick Highsmith to its Board of Directors

VANCOUVER, June 14, 2024 - Brixton Metals Corp. (TSX-V: BBB, OTCQB: BBBXF) (the "Company" or "Brixton") is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Patrick Highsmith as a director and Chair of the Company's Compensation Committee, effective June 11, 2024.



Mr. Highsmith has more than 30 years of international experience including operational, exploration and business development roles with major companies such as Newmont Mining, BHP, Rio Tinto, and Fortescue Metals Group. He also has co-founded, and/or acted as a director or senior executive in several junior companies. His junior company pedigree includes Canadian listed companies such as: Lithium One, Bellhaven Copper & Gold, Pure Energy Minerals, Champion Electric Metals, and FireFox Gold, for whom he is co-founder and chairman of the board. He is currently President & CEO of Timberline Resources, which announced in April 2024 its acquisition by McEwen Mining Inc. That transaction is expected to close in Q3 of this year. Mr. Highsmith holds degrees in Geological Engineering and Economic Geology (Geochemistry) from the Colorado School of Mines. He has specialized technical expertise in gold, copper, and lithium exploration.

Chairman and CEO Gary R. Thompson stated, "We are excited to have Patrick join the Brixton team as an independent Director as his three decades of experience in the mining and exploration business with both senior and junior companies will be invaluable as we unlock the potential of our flagship Thorn Copper-Gold Porphyry Project."

The Company also announces that it has granted incentive stock options to Mr. Highsmith, entitling the purchase of 375,000 common shares in the capital of the Company at a per share exercise price of $0.13 for a period of 10 years, pursuant to applicable legislation and policies of the TSX Venture Exchange.

About Brixton Metals Corporation

Brixton Metals is a Canadian exploration company focused on the advancement of its mining projects. Brixton wholly owns four exploration projects: Brixton's flagship Thorn copper-gold-silver-molybdenum Project, the Hog Heaven copper-silver-gold Project in NW Montana, USA, which is optioned to Ivanhoe Electric Inc., the Langis-HudBay silver-cobalt-nickel Project in Ontario and the Atlin Goldfields Project located in northwest BC. Brixton Metals Corp. shares trade on the TSX-V under the ticker symbol BBB, and on the OTCQB under the ticker symbol BBBXF. For more information about Brixton, please visit our website at www.brixtonmetals.com.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

Mr. Gary R. Thompson, Chairman and CEO

For Investor Relations inquiries please contact: Mr. Michael Rapsch, Senior Manager, Investor Relations: email: michael.rapsch@brixtonmetals.com or call Tel: 604-630-9707

