Lithium Chile Announces Warrant Extension

CALGARY, June 14, 2024 - Lithium Chile Inc. (TSXV: LITH), (OTCQB: LTMCF) ("Lithium Chile" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it intends to extend the expiry date of an aggregate of 6,922,817 outstanding common share purchase warrants ("Warrants") issued by the Company as part of a unit of the Company in connection with a non-brokered private placement announced on October 25, 2021, and further amended on October 26, 2021 and on October 29, 2021 (the "2021 Warrants"). The expiry date of the 2021 Warrants was extended to June 30, 2024 as approved by the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV") following the Company's proposal to extend the 2021 Warrants as announced on October 17, 2023. The Company proposes to extend the expiry date of the 2021 Warrants to September 30, 2024 (the "2021 Warrant Extension").

In addition, the Company proposes to extend the expiry date of an aggregate of 5,774,279 Warrants issued by the Company as part of a unit of the Company in connection with a non-brokered private placement announced on December 21, 2021, and further amended on January 24, 2022 (the "2022 Warrants"). The expiry date of the 2022 Warrants was extended to June 30, 2024 as approved by the TSXV following the Company's proposal to extend the 2022 Warrants as announced on January 12, 2024. The Company proposes to extend the expiry date of the 2022 Warrants to September 30, 2024 (the "2022 Warrant Extension", and together with the 2021 Warrant Extension, the "Extension").

Management believes this extension is justified to ensure that warrant holders have the opportunity to fully participate in the spin-out of shares of Lithium Chile's two new subsidiaries, Lithium Chile 2.0 Inc. and Kairos Gold Corp. (see Lithium Chile news releases dated April 18, 2024).

The Extension is subject to approval by the TSXV. The Company intends to issue an updated news release upon receipt, if any, of the Warrant Extension Approval.

ABOUT LITHIUM CHILE:

Lithium Chile is an exploration and lithium resource company with a property portfolio consisting of 111,978 hectares in Chile and 29,245 hectares in Argentina. The Company has filed its NI 43-101 Report and Preliminary Economic Assessment, which can be viewed on the Company's profile at SedarPlus.ca

Lithium Chile also owns 4 properties, totaling 21,329 hectares, that are prospective for gold, silver and copper. Exploration efforts are continuing on Lithium Chile's Carmona gold/silver/copper property which lies in the heart of the Chilean mega porphyry gold/ silver/copper belt.

Lithium Chile's common shares are listed on the TSX-V under the symbol "LITH" and on the OTC-QB under the symbol "LTMCF".

To find out more about Lithium Chile, please contact Steven Cochrane, President and CEO via email: steve@lithiumchile.ca or Michelle DeCecco, Vice President and COO, via email michelle@lithiumchile.ca.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS:

This news release may contain certain forward-looking information and forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities legislation (collectively "forward-looking statements"). Generally, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "expected", "anticipated", "aims to", "plans to" or "intends to" or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "will" occur. Such forward-looking statements are based on various assumptions and factors that may prove to be incorrect, including, but not limited to, factors and assumptions with respect to: the general stability of the economic and political environment in which the Company operates; and the timely receipt of required regulatory approvals. You are cautioned that the foregoing list of material factors and assumptions is not exhaustive. Although Lithium Chile believes that the assumptions and factors on which such forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements because Lithium Chile can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct or that any of the events anticipated by such forward-looking statements will transpire or occur, or if any of them do, what benefits Lithium Chile will derive there from. Lithium Chile does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements herein, except as required by applicable securities laws. All forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

