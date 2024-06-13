Mako Mining Files Amended San Albino Technical Report

VANCOUVER, June 13, 2024 - Mako Mining Corp. (TSXV:MKO)(OTCQX:MAKOF) ("Mako" or the "Company") announces that, in connection with comments received from the British Columbia Securities Commission with respect to a technical compliance review, it has filed an amended technical report dated as of June 10, 2024, with an effective date of October 11, 2023 titled "Amended Technical Report and Estimate of Mineral Resources for the San Albino Project Comprised of the San Albino and Las Conchitas Deposits, Nueva Segovia, Nicaragua" (the "Amended Technical Report").

The key amendments, in addition to certain other amendments as are outlined in the Amended Technical Report, include the addition of Sections 16 through 21 of Form 43-101F1 under National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101") in respect of the San Albino Project's mining and recovery methods, project infrastructure, market studies, environmental studies, and capital and operating costs. The additional Sections 16 through 21 address disclosure requirements under 43-101F1 pertaining to an "advanced property", which is defined under NI 43-101 as a property that has mineral reserves or mineral resources where the potential economic viability is supported by a pre-feasibility or a feasibility study, or mineral resources supported by a preliminary economic assessment. The Company submitted the technical report in 2023 without sections 16-21 following guidance given at the time. The Company has included this additional disclosure in respect of the San Albino Project, as a fully operational mine, at the BCSC's request.

No changes were made to the resource estimates for the San Albino Project in the Amended Technical Report.

Since the Effective Date, the Company's resource model predicted that the Company would mine 26,940 oz Au, whereas the Company actually mined 32,567 oz Au, recovered 25,087 oz Au, and sold 25,106 oz Au during the period November 1st, 2023 through May 31st, 2024.

Akiba Leisman, CEO of Mako states, "San Albino is a deposit that requires extensive drilling to develop reserves. The resource model has performed well with mined ounces exceeding predicted ounces by over 20% since the Effective Date. This additional disclosure now reflects a mining operation that has been in commercial production for 3 years."

The Amended Technical Report was prepared by Mine Development Associates, a division of RESPEC, out of Reno, Nevada, in accordance with NI 43-101 and can be found on the Company's website at www.makominingcorp.com or under the Company's issuer profile at www.sedarplus.ca. The Amended Technical Report supersedes the previously filed report dated October 25, 2023.

Qualified Persons

Steven Ristorcelli, C.P.G., is the independent qualified person, as defined under NI 43-101, who has reviewed the scientific and technical information in this press release, except as noted below.

Jordan Anderson, RM SME, is the independent qualified person, as defined under NI 43-101, who has reviewed the reconciliation of the ounces predicted in the resource model to the ounces mined during the period November 1st, 2023, through May 31st, 2024.

About Mako

Mako Mining Corp. is a publicly listed gold mining, development and exploration company. The Company operates the high-grade San Albino gold mine in Nueva Segovia, Nicaragua, which ranks as one of the highest-grade open pit gold mines globally. Mako's primary objective is to operate San Albino profitably and fund exploration of prospective targets on its district-scale land package.

