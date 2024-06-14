Toronto, June 14, 2024 - ("Amaroq" or the "Corporation" or the "Company")



Annual General and Special Meeting ('AGM') Results

TORONTO, ONTARIO -14 June, 2024 - Amaroq Minerals Ltd. (AIM, TSXV, NASDAQ Iceland: AMRQ), an independent mine development corporation with a substantial land package of gold and strategic mineral assets across in Southern Greenland, announces the results of voting at its AGM held on June 14, 2024 and the election of Sander Grieve as an independent Non-Executive Director with immediate effect.

Shareholders voted in favour of all items put forward at the AGM.

AGM Results

The following proxy votes for the AGM were received from the shareholders:



Motion Description Votes For % Votes Cast Against Withheld 1 Election of directors 01 Graham Stewart 34,173,417 80.69% 8,176,241 0 02 Eldur Olafsson 42,281,525 99.84% 68,133 0 03 Liane Kelly 40,281,525 95.12% 2,068,133 0 04 Sander A.J.R. Grieve 42,281,235 99.84% 68,423 0 05 David Neuhauser 40,281,235 95.12% 2,068,423 0 06 Sigurbjorn Thorkelsson 40,281,525 95.12% 2,068,133 0 07 Line Frederiksen 42,281,525 99.84% 68,133 0 08 Warwick Morley-Jepson 42,281,235 99.84% 68,423 0 2 Re-appointment of Auditors 43,104,550 99.84% 0 0.16% 3 Stock option plan 40,280,409 95.12% 2,068,433 0 4 Restricted Share Unit Plan 40,280,409 95.12% 2,068,433 0 5 Continuation to a corporation organized under the Business Corporations Act (Ontario) 34,147,727 80.63% 8,201,931 0 6 Authorization to set the number of directors 42,281,235 99.84% 68,423 0

AIM Rule Disclosures

The following information is disclosed under Rule 17 and Schedule Two, paragraph (g), of the AIM Rules for Companies:

Line Frederiksen

Line Frederiksen was appointed as a member of the Board of Directors of Kalaallit Nunaanni Brugseni, one of the largest consumer goods retailers in Greenland, starting from May 15th, 2024.

Sander Grieve

Sander Grieve, aged 54, has held the following directorships and/or partnerships in the past five years:

Current Directorships/Partnerships Previous Directorships/Partnerships Bennett Jones LLP 2745248 Ontario Inc. GlobeStar Mining 9414-5430 Quebec Inc Blue Iris Capital Corp. Castle Gold Corporation San Anton Resources Corporation Toronto French School Foundation Board Conservative Fund of Canada

Mr. Grieve does not directly hold any ordinary shares nor options over common shares in the Corporation.

There is no further information which is required to be disclosed under Schedule Two, paragraph (g), of the AIM Rules for Companies in respect of Line Frederiksen and Sander Grieve.

Further Information:

About Amaroq Minerals

Amaroq Minerals' principal business objectives are the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of gold and strategic metal properties in South Greenland. The Company's principal asset is a 100% interest in the past producing Nalunaq Gold mine which is due to go into production towards the end of 2024. The Corporation has a portfolio of gold and strategic metal assets in Southern Greenland covering the two known gold belts in the region as well as advanced exploration projects at Stendalen and the Sava Copper Belt exploring for Strategic metals such as Copper, Nickel, Rare Earths and other minerals. Amaroq Minerals is incorporated under the Canada Business Corporations Act and wholly owns Nalunaq A/S, incorporated under the Greenland Public Companies Act.

Inside Information

This announcement does not contain inside information.

