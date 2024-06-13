Ascendant Resources Announces Results of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

TORONTO, June 13, 2024 - Ascendant Resources Inc. (TSX:ASND)(OTCQB:ASND) ("Ascendant" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the voting resultsof the Company's 2024 Annual General Shareholders' Meeting (the "Meeting") held on June 13, 2024, in Toronto, Ontario.

A total of 51,497,589 common shares were voted at the Meeting, representing 27.59% of the votes attached to all outstanding common shares of the Company. All matterspresented for shareholder approval at the Meeting were duly authorized and approved as follows:

Number of Directors to be Elected

On a vote by a show of hands, the resolution to set the number of directors to be elected at the meeting at six (6) was approved. The following favourable votes were cast by proxy:

Total Votes % of Votes Cast Votes in Favour

Votes Against 51,217,885

279,704 99.46%

0.54% Total Votes Cast 51,497,589 100%

Election of Directors

The shareholders elected each of the seven nominees listed in the Company's Management Proxy Circular. Details of the voting results are as follows:

Name Votes in Favour % Votes Withheld % Mark Brennan 50,021,594 99.07% 471,462 0.93% Robert Campbell 50,366,186 99.75% 126,870 0.25% Christopher Jones 50,366,186 99.75% 126,870 0.25% Kurt Menchen 50,366,186 99.75% 126,870 0.25% Rui Botica Santos 50,366,186 99.75% 126,871 0.25% Robert Sellars 50,366,186 99.75% 126,870 0.25%

Appointment of Auditors

KPMG LLP was appointed auditor of the Corporation and the directors of the Corporation were authorized to fix the auditor's remuneration. Details of the voting results are as follows:

Total Votes % of Votes Cast Votes in Favour 51,278,483 99.57% Votes Withheld 219,106 0.43% Total Votes Cast 51,497,589 100%

The Company also wishes to announce that Stephen Shefsky did not stand for re-election to the Board of Directors of Ascendant Resources. Mr. Shefsky was a co-founder of the Company as well as the Lead Director, serving on the Audit and Corporate Governance committees. Management and the Board wish to express their sincere gratitude to Mr. Shefsky for all his contributions to the Company and wish him the best in future endeavours.

About Ascendant Resources Inc.

Ascendant Resources is a Toronto-based mining company focused on the exploration and development of the highly prospective Lagoa Salgada VMS project located on the prolific Iberian Pyrite Belt in Portugal. The Lagoa Salgada project is a high-grade polymetallic project, demonstrating a typical mineralization endowment of zinc, copper, lead, tin, silver, and gold. Extensive exploration upside potential lies both near deposit and at prospective step-out targets across the large 7,209-hectare property concession.

Located just 80km from Lisbon and surrounded by exceptional infrastructure, Lagoa Salgada offers a low-cost entry to a significant exploration and development opportunity, already showing its mineable scale and cashflow generation potential.

Ascendant currently holds an 80% interest in the Lagoa Salgada project through its position in Redcorp - Empreendimentos Mineiros, Lda, ("Redcorp"). The Company's common shares are principally listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "ASND". For more information on Ascendant, please visit our website at http://www.ascendantresources.com/.

Additional information relating to the Company is available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

For further information, contact:

Mark Brennan

Executive Chairman Mike McAllister

Vice President, Investor Relations

Tel: +1-647-805-5662

mmcallister@ascendantresources.com

SOURCE: Ascendant Resources Inc.

View the original press release on accesswire.com