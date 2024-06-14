Canadian Metals Inc. Announces Board Changes - Kelly Malcolm to Join as Chairman of the Board

Toronto, June 14, 2024 - Canadian Metals Inc. (CSE: CME) ("Canadian Metals" or the "Company") announces today's appointment of Kelly Malcolm to the Board of Directors and as Chairman of the Board. Effective immediately, Mr. Quentin Yarie has resigned from the Board of Directors of CME. The Company would like to thank Mr. Yarie for his brief tenure on the board of CME.

Mr. Malcolm is a Professional Geologist who is currently President and CEO of Borealis Mining, he also was recently the Vice President of Exploration for Amex Exploration which has made numerous gold discoveries, raised over $90 million, and named Exploration Company of the Year at Mines & Money in 2022. He was previously involved in the discovery and delineation of Detour Gold's high grade 58N gold deposit. He has acted as CEO, director, or advisor at several public and private resource-focused companies. He holds a B.Sc. in geology and a B.A. in economics.

About Canadian Metals Inc.

Canadian Metals is a diversified resource company focused on creating shareholder value through the development of large-scale mineral deposits in specific commodities and safe jurisdictions. The company currently has 28,822 hectares of highly prospective land in New Brunswick, Canada, the projects are within and bordering the prolific Bathurst Mining Camp (BMC) and are 100% owned. The properties cover a range of geological target types including VMS style, structurally controlled gold, porphyry copper-gold-molybdenum, and skarn lead-zinc-copper-silver mineralization.

For more information, please contact:

Wanda Cutler

Mobile: +1-416-303-6460

Website: https://canadian-metals.com/

Neither the CSE nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward Looking Statements

This Press Release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties, which may cause actual results to differ materially from the statements made. When used in this document, the words "may," "would," "could," "will," "intend," "plan," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements reflect our current views with respect to future events and are subject to such risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause our actual results to differ materially from the statements made, including those factors discussed in filings made by us with the applicable securities regulatory authorities. Should one or more of these risks and uncertainties, such actual results of current exploration programs, the general risks associated with the mining industry, the price of gold and other metals, currency and interest rate fluctuations, increased competition and general economic and market factors, occur or should assumptions underlying the forward looking statements prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as intended, planned, anticipated, or expected. We do not intend and do not assume any obligation to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law. Shareholders are cautioned not to put undue reliance on such forward-looking statements.

