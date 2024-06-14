Silver Wolf Closes Life Offering of $1,000,000 to Fund Inaugural Drill Program

Not for distribution to United States newswire services or for dissemination in the United States.

VANCOUVER, June 14, 2024 - Silver Wolf Exploration Ltd. (TSXV:SWLF)(OTCQB:SWLFF) ("Silver Wolf" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that further to the Company's press release dated May 22, 2024, the Company has closed its best efforts non-brokered private placement (the "Offering") of 6,666,666 units of the Company ("Units") at a purchase price of C$0.15 per Unit for aggregate gross proceeds of up to C$1,000,000. Each Unit will be comprised of one (1) common share ("Common Share") of the Company and one half (1/2) of one non-transferable Common Share purchase warrant ("Warrant"). Each whole Warrant will entitle the holder to purchase one additional Common Share of the Company at an exercise price of $0.25 at any time up to 36 months following the date of issuance.

Insider participation in the Offering totaled 464,999 Units. The participation by insiders in the Private Placement is a related-party transaction, as defined under Multilateral Instrument 61-101. The transaction is exempt from the formal valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements of MI61-101, as neither the fair market value of the securities being issued, nor the consideration being paid exceeds 25% of the Company's market capitalization.

In connection with the closing of the Private Placement, the Company paid finder's fee commission of $33,580 and was distributed to PI Financial Corporation, Canaccord Genuity Corporation, Haywood Securities Inc. and Red Cloud Mining Capital.

The terms of the Offering are also subject to final acceptance by the TSX Venture Exchange.

The net proceeds of the Offering will be used for exploration and drilling on the Ana Maria property in Mexico, and for the Company's general working capital requirements.

"I would like to thank all those who participated in this private placement, as well as all existing shareholders," said Peter Latta, President of Silver Wolf Exploration. "We are thrilled that you are joining us on this journey as we begin our drilling program and work towards making a discovery at Ana Maria."

About Silver Wolf

Silver Wolf is an exploration company focused on exploring high potential projects in prime silver and gold regions of Mexico including the Ana Maria and El Laberinto properties. The Ana Maria claims are located 21 kilometres (km) northwest of the City of Gómez Palacio and the adjacent City of Torreón. The property consists of 9 mining concessions encompassing 2,549 hectares (ha). The claims are located in a well-known area that is prolific for carbonate replacement deposits (CRDs) in the vicinity of many active or historic mining operations. The Company has operational synergies with Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. and shares many years of combined experience in exploration, development and production. In addition, Silver Wolf has an experienced geological field team who have worked on similar projects with a demonstrated understanding of the jurisdiction and local communities.

For further information please contact Silver Wolf Exploration Ltd. by phone at (604) 682-3701 or visit our website at www.silverwolfexploration.com.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

"Peter Latta"

Peter Latta

President

Cautionary Note

The information contained herein contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. Forward-looking statements relate to information that is based on numerous assumptions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, including risks inherent in mineral exploration and development, which may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any projected future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to: general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties; delay or failure to receive board, shareholder or regulatory approvals; and the uncertainties surrounding the mineral exploration industry. Such information contained herein represents management's best judgment as of the date hereof based on information currently available. The Company does not assume an obligation to update any forward-looking statement. Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

