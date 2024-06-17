Arbor Metals Completes Phase 2 Ground Program at Jarnet Lithium Project

Vancouver - Arbor Metals Corp. ("Arbor" or the "Company") (TSXV: ABR, FWB: 432) is pleased to announce the successful completion of the Phase 2 exploration program at its wholly owned Jarnet Lithium Project in the Corvette Lake Lithium Camp, central Quebec. This milestone represents a significant advancement in Arbor's efforts to delineate and develop its lithium resources in this highly prospective region.

The Phase 2 program encompassed extensive exploration activities across multiple blocks within the Jarnet Lithium Project, including Jarnet 1-3, Firebird, and Corvette Lake. A total of 302 soil samples were collected, predominantly at the C-horizon level, strategically positioned to test for the presence of lithium near interpreted pegmatite dykes. In addition, 128 rock samples were extracted from pegmatite outcrops at the Jarnet 2 block, leveraging advanced LIBS (laser-induced breakdown spectroscopy) technology to evaluate lithium potential.

"We are delighted with the outcomes of our Phase 2 exploration program at the Jarnet Lithium Project," commented Mark Ferguson, President and CEO of Arbor. "The discovery of new pegmatite swarms underscore the project's significant potential. These findings will guide our future exploration strategy as we advance towards defining drilling targets."

The Phase 2 program also included the discovery of a new pluri-metric pegmatite on the Firebird claims, located approximately 4 kilometers south-west of Patriot Battery Metal's Corvette CV13 and CV14 zones. The identification of internal zonation and specific crystallization textures associated with LCT (lithium-cesium-tantalum) pegmatites further enhances the prospectivity of the area.

All rock samples collected during the program have been prepared and shipped to ALS Laboratories for analysis. Arbor is eagerly anticipating the assay results, which will provide further insights into the lithium content and mineralization characteristics across its project areas.

Arbor continues to uphold industry-leading environmental standards while fostering positive relationships with stakeholders. By integrating sustainability into its core practices, Arbor aims to create enduring value while minimizing its environmental footprint.

Martin Demers, P.Geo., registered in the Province of Québec (ogq No. 770), a consultant to Arbor and a qualified person under National Instrument 43 101 -- Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, has reviewed the technical contents of this news release and has approved the disclosure of the technical information contained herein.

About Arbor Metals Corp.

Arbor Metals Corp. is a mining exploration company focused on developing high-value, geographically significant mineral projects worldwide. Arbor is paving the way for advanced mineral exploration as it oversees world-class mining projects. The Company is confident that combining quality projects with proven strategies and a dedicated team will yield exceptional outcomes.

The Jarnet, Corvette Lake and St. Pierre lithium projects, located in the James Bay region of Quebec, comprises 83 map-designated claims, covering an area of approximately 5,606 hectares. The projects are contiguous to the Corvette-FCI property, where diamond drilling has confirmed significant lithium mineralization representing one of the highest-profile lithium exploration projects in the sector.



Kemlee Lake Lithium is strategically located three kilometers east of Rock Tech Lithium Inc.'s Aumacho claim blocks and twelve kilometers south of the Georgia Lake Project. The Project shares many geological similarities with the prolific Georgia Lake deposit, including bedrock geology and the presence of massive intrusive dykes. The primary target at the Project will be spodumene-bearing pegmatites hosted in metasediments.

