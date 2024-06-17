Neotech Metals Samples 3.26% TREO at Surface, Begins Summer Exploration Program at its British Columbia TREO Project

Vancouver, June 17, 2024 - Neotech Metals Corp. (CSE: NTMC) (OTC Pink: NTMFF) (FSE: V690) ("Neotech" or the "Company"), a mineral exploration company, is pleased to announce the return of assay results from its 100% wholly-owned TREO project in British Columbia, Canada, and the commencement of a follow-up exploration program to expand the known zones of mineralization.

Last week, the Company concluded its regional program at the Foothills project, collecting over 695 samples. These samples included biogeochemical, soil, stream, and rock composites. In addition, magnetic susceptibility measurements and ground-based radiometric surveys were undertaken. Samples have been submitted to various labs, and assays are pending.

TREO Project Highlights

Sample 69233, a grab sample taken from outcrop during last year's regional sampling program, is described as "finely bedded limestone with secondary biotite and calcite veins and disseminated iron-oxide and chlorite alteration" returned 3.26% TREO.* Additional samples within the area also returned anomalous values, providing valuable insight and strong direction for this summer's program.

Soil sample coverage is now ongoing to verify and expand known zones of elevated REE values by covering existing historical samples and targeting strong magnetic and radiometric trends from a 2010 survey. Additionally, outcrop mapping and prospecting are also underway to explore for further mineralized zones.

TREO is situated 85 km northeast of Prince George, British Columbia. The property is road-accessible and has railway infrastructure just 25 km north of the main discovery, along with power approximately 55 km to the west by road.

Methodology and Quality Assurance/Quality Control

The analytical work reported herein (sample preparation and analysis) was performed by Activation Laboratories Ltd. ("Actlabs") at their Kamloops, B.C. facilities. Actlabs is an ISO-IEC 17025:2017 and ISO 9001:2015 accredited geoanalytical laboratory independent of Neotech Metals and the QP. Samples were dried to 60 degrees Celsius, sieved to keep particles smaller than -177 μm, and analyzed using multi-element Fusion ICP-MS via lithium-borate fusion to determine individual REE content (Actlabs' 4LITHO analysis code). Neotech follows industry-standard procedures for the work carried out on the TREO Project, with a quality assurance/quality control ("QA/QC") program. Samples, including blanks, duplicates, and certified reference material, were systematically inserted both by the Company and Actlabs for analysis. Neotech detected no significant QA/QC issues during the data review.

*TREO (Total Rare-Earth Oxides) has been used to express the combined total of Rare-Earth oxides and is the summation of Ce2O3 + La2O3 + Pr2O3 + Nd2O3 + Sm2O3 + Eu2O3 + Gd2O3 + Tb2O3 + Dy2O3 + Ho2O3 + Er2O3 + Tm2O3 + Yb2O3 + Lu2O3 + Y2O3.

Qualified Person

Technical Information for this news release has been prepared in accordance with the Canadian regulatory requirements set out in National Instrument 43-101. Ike Osmani, P.Geo., an independent Qualified Person, has reviewed and approved all of the data and calculations made for this news release.

For more information, please contact:

Reagan Glazier, Chief Executive Officer

E-mail: info@neotechmetals.com

Telephone:+1 403-815-6663

About Neotech Metals Corp.

Neotech Metals Corp. is a mineral exploration company dedicated to discovering and developing valuable mineral resources in promising regions around the world. With a strong commitment to environmental stewardship and sustainable practices, Neotech is positioned to make a positive impact while maximizing the potential of its exploration properties.

The Company is based in Vancouver, B.C., and owns 100% of its TREO Rare Earth Element Property, located 85 km northeast of Prince George, British Columbia, and 100% of its Foothills project located near the Monashee Mountain Range. The Company also holds options on the EBB nickel-cobalt property in British Columbia, Canada.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements are based on certain expectations and assumptions, including future plans and objectives of Neotech Metals Corp. Forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking Information, whether as a result of new Information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/213208