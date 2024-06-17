Global Atomic Continues to Advance the Dasa Project, Including Progressing Financing Options and Positive Engagement with Niger's Mines Minister

TORONTO, June 17, 2024 - Global Atomic Corp. ("Global Atomic" or the "Company"), (TSX: GLO) (OTCQX: GLATF) (FRANKFURT: G12) today provided an update on its financing and development of the Dasa Uranium Project in the Republic of Niger, including:

Updates on the approaches made to the Company to finance the development of the Dasa Project and timeline for the approval of the proposed US$295 million debt financing facility led by a US development bank

Updates on the recent trip to Niger by President & CEO, Stephen G. Roman, CFO, Rein Lehari, and Chief Technology Officer, Dr. Santiago Faucher

Dasa Uranium Project - Financing Options

To complete the project financing for the development of the Dasa Project, the Company has received several approaches, including:

The proposed US$295 million debt financing, led by a U.S. development bank which is advancing to the approval stage;

Approaches from a variety of sources for pre-payments on uranium delivery contracts;

Approaches for a strategic equity investment into the Company from a number of financial institutions and private equity firms;

Approaches for a minority Joint Venture investment at the project level; and

Approaches from investment banks for an equity financing.

The Company is actively considering the host of funding options available and intends to advance several of the options in parallel in order to determine the preferred funding structure.

Dasa Uranium Project - Debt Financing

The U.S. development bank that will provide the proposed US$295 million debt financing facility for the development of the Dasa Project, has continued to actively make progress and is completing the final documentation to submit to its Credit Committee for approval, which has now been scheduled to take place in mid-July 2024.

With approval at the Committee level, the Company expects final review by the bank's Board of Directors in September.

Global Atomic President and CEO, Stephen G. Roman commented: "We are excited with the prospect of partnering with the U.S development bank. We believe that the advancement of the Dasa Project aligns with the strategic priorities of the United States Government and its efforts to secure uranium supply and reduce dependence on Russia. We believe the U.S. Government recognizes the significance of the Dasa Project and its meaningful contribution to global uranium supply diversification."

Dasa Uranium Project - Recent Site Visit

During the recent visit to Niger, Company executives:

Met with several government officials, including the Mines Minister, Commissaire Colonel Ousmane Abarchi, who confirmed his support for Dasa and offered his office's assistance to streamline administrative bottlenecks and offer assistance to facilitate the timely importation of supplies and equipment.

Visited the Dasa site to review the progress of the underground development as well as the earthworks being undertaken to prepare for the installation of the processing plant and the associated camp for the construction crew.

Witnessed the exemplary safety measures and practices of the SOMIDA team, which has now achieved 675 days without a Lost Time Injury ("LTI").

Attended a meeting of the SOMIDA Board of Directors, where our new Board chairman Mr. Abdourazakou Abdou Moumouni, who represents the office of the President of Niger, was appointed. The new Chairman is an experienced mining engineer having worked previously at Orano Mining's Cominak and Somair mines.

Global Atomic President and CEO, Stephen G. Roman commented, "During my most recent trip to Niger, I had the privilege of meeting Niger's Mines Minister. The Government of Niger continues to provide strong support for Dasa, and praised SOMIDA's progress to date, which he witnessed during his site visit in early May."

"At our Dasa Project, I was pleased with the morale, work ethic and progress being made by the mining and site development teams. From mining to camp construction to site preparation for the plant to equipment maintenance to health and safety to community engagement, the whole team is working well together and making excellent progress."

"The implementation of innovative solutions, such as controlled blasting of large surface rocks to assist the work of the rock-breaking equipment, are accelerating our pace to complete the project on time and on budget. I commend the Dasa team for keeping the project on schedule and for implementing best-practice operating policies to keep the team productive and safe."

"The key area of focus at Dasa is logistics. Hundreds of trucks bearing plant equipment and mining supplies will be arriving at site between now and the end of construction in Q4 2025. The continued closure of the Benin border prevents access to the port of Cotonou, the closest and historically most used ocean port for Niger. While we are having success using other ports, delays can occur from time to time at various points along these extended routes. The government assistance offered to us by the Mines Minister to help expedite our inbound shipments is very much appreciated as the timely importation of materials is critical for Dasa and the realization of the tremendous benefits that Dasa can deliver to our shareholders, the Niger government, its people and further reduce dependance on fossil fuels and electrify the world economy through clean and reliable nuclear energy."

"We look forward to the final approval of our debt facility by the US development bank in Q3 to finance the Dasa processing plant. The debt financing facility will provide 60% of the project funding and 50% of cost overruns, if any. The Company has already invested approximately US$90 million of the required equity portion of the Dasa financing and is well advanced with project development."

Below are photos of Management's recent site visit which are available on the Company's website www.globalatomiccorp.com.

