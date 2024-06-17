Gratomic Signs Letter of Intent for $5.2 Million Royalty Financing

TORONTO, June 17, 2024 - Gratomic Inc. ("Gratomic", "GRAT", or the "Company") (TSX-V:GRAT)(FSE:CB82) is pleased to announce that it has signed a non-binding Letter of Intent (the "LOI") dated June 14, 2024 with Tristream Capital Pte Limited and/or its related party Tristream Capital (Cayman) Limited ("TSC") pursuant to which TSC will invest GBP 3 Million (approximately $5.2 Million CAD) (the "Investment Amount") in Gratomic to acquire a 5% Gross Sales Royalty (the "5% GSR") in respect of sales of graphite from the Aukam Property commencing six months after receipt of the Investment Amount for a period of 5.5 years after which the royalty will be reduced to a 1% Gross Sales Royalty (the "1% GSR" and collectively with the 5% GSR, the "Royalty") for the life of the mine (the "Transaction").

Payment of the Investment Amount is conditional upon satisfactory completion of due diligence by TSC and the parties entering into a definitive agreement (the "Definitive Agreement") within 90 days of the execution of the LOI. The Definitive Agreement will include terms and conditions, representations, warranties, covenants and agreements customary for such a Transaction. The Definitive Agreement will also include certain milestones to be negotiated and specified in the Definitive Agreement.

Upon receipt of the Investment Amount, Gratomic will pay TSC interest on the Investment Amount of 10% per year for the first six months from receipt of the Investment Amount. Commencing six months after receipt of the Investment Amount for a period of 5.5 years, TSC will be paid the 5% GSR. Thereafter, TSC will be paid the 1% GSR for the life of the mine. The Royalty will have a first ranking security interest over plant and machinery at the Aukam Property.

Gratomic will be subject to a standstill, until the earlier of the receipt of the Investment Amount and termination of the LOI, preventing Gratomic from soliciting or entering into any proposals with respect to a transaction similar to the contemplated Transaction.

TSC will be primarily responsible for the preparation of the Definitive Agreement. The Company will be responsible to pay all reasonable and properly incurred expenses of TSC's due diligence exercise to a maximum of 30,000 British pounds provided that any individual expense in excess of 2000 British pounds must be preapproved by the Company.

An arm's-length party, engaged by Gratomic, will be entitled to a finder's fee of 5% of the Investment Amount due upon closing of the Transaction.

The Transaction is subject to regulatory approval.

Gratomic wishes to emphasize that no Preliminary Economic Analysis, Preliminary Feasibility Study or Feasibility Study has been completed to support any level of production. In fact, no mineral resources let alone mineral reserves demonstrating economic viability and technical feasibility, have been delineated on the Aukam property.

The Company intends to obtain a Feasibility Study (FS) on the Aukam Processing plant. The study, its recommendations, and their subsequent implementation, will provide conclusions and recommendation at a FS level of comfort relating to the scale up of the existing processing plant to a commercial scale processing facility capable of producing the desired concentrate grades and production rates.

Gratomic wishes to emphasize that the supply of graphite is conditional on Gratomic being able to bring the Aukam project into a production phase, and for any graphite being produced to meet certain technical and mineralization requirements.

Risk Factors

No mineral resources, let alone mineral reserves demonstrating economic viability and technical feasibility, have been delineated on the Aukam Property. The Company is not in a position to demonstrate or disclose any capital and/or operating costs that may be associated with the processing plant until the FS (Feasibility Study) is completed.

The Company advises that it has not based its production decision on even the existence of mineral resources let alone on a Preliminary Feasibility Study or FS of mineral reserves, demonstrating economic and technical viability, and, as a result, there may be an increased uncertainty of achieving any particular level of recovery of minerals or the cost of such recovery, including increased risks associated with developing a commercially mineable deposit.

Historically, such projects have a much higher risk of economic and technical failure. There is no guarantee that production will begin as anticipated or at all or that anticipated production costs will be achieved.

Failure to commence production would have a material adverse impact on the Company's ability to generate revenue and cash flow to fund operations. Failure to achieve the anticipated production costs would have a material adverse impact on the Company's cash flow and future profitability.

About Gratomic

Gratomic is a multinational company with projects in Namibia, Brazil, and Canada. The Company aims to become a leading graphite supplier and to secure a strong position in the electric vehicle battery supply chain through the development of its flagship Aukam graphite mine and ongoing exploration at the Capim Grosso property. The Company will continue to explore graphite opportunities that show the potential to produce the specific flake size and purity required for active anodes.

Large quantities of high-quality vein graphite have been shipped for testing to confirm its suitability as anode material. Gratomic is confident that the test results will provide a unique competitive advantage in the desired target markets. The Company will continue to update the public on the status of these tests and will share results as they become available.

On the January 25, 2023 Gratomic announced that it had entered into a LOI with Graphex Technologies to supply graphite through existing facilities and develop a downstream processing facility in the continental US.

Gratomic has entered into a collaborative agreement with Forge Nano to use its patented atomic layer technology (ALD) to coat of spherical graphite required in lithium-ion batteries.

