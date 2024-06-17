Kobrea Commences Field Work at Upland Copper

Vancouver, June 17, 2024 - Kobrea Exploration Corp. (CSE: KBX) (FSE: F3I) (OTCQB: KBXFF) ("Kobrea" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that field crews have initiated exploration activities at the Upland Copper Project ("Upland Copper" or the "Project"). The 5,300 hectare, road-accessible project is located 20 kilometres northeast of the town of Barriere and 20 kilometres south of the Taseko Mines Limited's Yellowhead Project in south-central British Columbia. Upland Copper is host to a copper-dominant, remobilized polymetallic volcanogenic massive sulphide deposit that is open for expansion.

Crews will be completing soil geochemical and passive seismic surveys over the area of historically defined copper mineralization. The soil geochemical survey has been designed to infill historical geochemical surveys and to provide multi-element and precious metal analytical results that have not been collected in the past. The data will aid in targeting higher-grade copper domains as well as precious-metals rich domains which have been intersected in historical drilling. Passive seismic surveys will be completed to ascertain overburden depth where the Company intends to complete future trenching and drilling activities.

About the Upland Copper Project

The Upland Copper Project is located in south-central British Columbia, Canada. The project is host to a bulk-tonnage, remobilized polymetallic volcanogenic massive sulphide deposit that is open to expansion. Historical drilling indicates that mineralization is open to depth, with numerous holes bottoming in copper mineralization including drill hole P-70-9 which averaged 0.32% over the entire 74 metres of the hole. The deepest drilling to date reached a depth of 235 metres.

A 3,700 metre by 1,000 metre area of anomalous copper-in-soils extends south beyond historical drilling approximately 1.5 kilometres, with large portions of the copper-in-soil anomaly untested by drilling. Induced Polarization (IP) surveys completed by previous operators have outlined a 4.0 by 1.2-kilometre chargeability high anomaly that further supports the upside exploration potential of the system.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information in this news release has been reviewed by Rory Ritchie, P.Geo., Chief Geologist and Director of Kobrea Exploration Corp. and a Qualified Person under National Instrument 43-101. The results contained in this release were completed by previous operators of the Property and the Company has not verified such historical results. Although the Company was not involved in the original work in respect of these results, proper industry data verification procedures appear to have been followed.

About Kobrea Exploration Corp.

Kobrea Exploration Corp. is a mineral exploration & development company focused on the acquisition and exploration of base metal projects. The Company holds a 100% interest in the Upland Copper Project in British Columbia, Canada.

For more information, please consult the Company's filings, available at www.sedarplus.ca.

