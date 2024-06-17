Ramp Metals Announces New High-Grade Gold Discovery of 73.55 g/t Au over 7.5m at its Rottenstone SW Project

Vancouver, June 17, 2024 - Ramp Metals Inc. (TSXV: RAMP) ("Ramp Metals" or the "Company") is pleased to announce a new high-grade gold discovery in Saskatchewan. The Company has received partial results from its winter 2024 drill program at the Rottenstone SW property. Drill hole Ranger-01 intercepted multiple zones of gold mineralization, including 73.55 g/t Au and 19.50 g/t Ag from 227-234.5m shown in Table 1. It is important to note that Ramp Metals has only received assay results from 153.5-171.5 m & 174.5-314m for Ranger-01 and is currently awaiting results from the top of the hole to 153.5m & the 171.5-174.5m interval.

HOLE ID From (m) To (m) Interval (m) Au (g/t) Ag (g/t) Target Ranger-01 227 234.5 7.5 73.55 19.50 Ranger Including 227 228.5 1.5 164 33.5 Including 230 231.5 1.5 182 60.8 Including 231.5 233 1.5 19.9 2.70













Ranger-01 293 298 5 4.17 1.01 Ranger Including 293 294.5 1.5 6.18 1.40 Including 296 297.5 1.5 7.28 1.90













Ranger-01 307 310 3 1.81 0.37 Ranger Including 307 308 1 2.54 0.60 Including 309 310 1 2.85 0.50

Table 1: Highlighting significant results received to date from Ranger-01. True widths are unknown at this time.

"We are thrilled to make a significant gold discovery in our first drill program on the property. These intercepts are in line with the highest-grade intercepts drilled in Saskatchewan. These drill results indicate a huge potential at Rottenstone SW and mark an exceptional milestone in Ramp Metals history," states Jordan Black, Chief Executive Officer.





Figure 1: Ranger-01, core boxes 51 & 52 showing mineralized interval 225.5-234.48m of granitoids crosscutting massive gabbrodiorite.



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8725/213278_367226cb046cd999_001full.jpg





Figure 2: Rottenstone SW - 2024 Drill Holes.



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8725/213278_367226cb046cd999_002full.jpg

Ranger-01 drillhole was drilled to a depth of 314m and tested a conductive anomaly approximately 3km east-south-east of the Rogue target (Figure 2). Prospecting in October 2023 discovered angular ultramafic boulders and outcrop at this location. Two samples from the October program, 170677 and 170681, returned significant gold values of 5.11 g/t and 1.09 g/t, respectively.

Next Steps

The Company is currently in the permitting and consultation process for an extensive geophysical and sampling program. Both ground and airborne geophysics are being proposed in the next phase of exploration.

A further, more detailed release will be distributed when the remainder of pending assays from the drill program have been received and interpreted.

Geochemical Sampling Procedures

All drill core samples were sent to Saskatchewan Research Council Geoanalytical Laboratories ("SRC") in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan (an accredited laboratory) by secure transport for base and precious metal assay. Base metals were assayed by their ICP3 base metal package, which includes a total of 35 analytes by ICP-OES. All samples that were assayed by the ICP3 base metal package will be analyzed for gold, platinum and palladium using the AU5 Fire Assay Technique. Any remaining samples not sent for ICP3/AU5 were assayed using the AU2 Fire Assay Technique.

All drill holes are systematically logged, photographed and sampled by a trained geologist at Ramp Metals' core processing facility. Drill core samples are marked in intervals of up to 1.5m and cut in half using a diamond saw with half sent for assay and the other half saved for reference. Samples are then bagged and zip-tied, with 10-13 bagged samples placed into sealed rice bags for transport to SRC by Company personnel directly. Sample QA/QC procedures were applied by inserting a regular and systematic schedule of standards, blanks and duplicates into the sample stream. Certified standard reference material, blanks and duplicates were inserted into the sample stream at a minimum target of 5% insertion rate in addition to the laboratory's internal quality assurance programs. Blanks were inserted at the start of each batch (35-36 rice bags) and additionally at the discretion of a trained geologist after samples of high sulphide content. Certified standard reference material and duplicates were inserted into the sample sequence at a rate of 1 in every 30 samples each, alternating between a standard and duplicate every 15 samples.

The Rottenstone SW Property

The Rottenstone SW property is located in the Rottenstone Domain, in Northern Saskatchewan, Canada, approximately 115 kilometers North of La Ronge, Saskatchewan. The property consists of 12 mineral deposit claims covering approximately 17,285 hectares. The Rottenstone SW property is located along a regional NE-SW structure from the historic Rottenstone Mine, which produced 40,000 tons of high grade nickel-copper-platinum group elements plus gold (Ni-Cu-PGE + Au) ore grading 3.28% Ni, 1.83% Cu and 9.63 g/t (Pt-Pd-Au).

Qualified Person

Brett Williams, P.Geo., VP Operations and Senior Geologist for Ramp Metals, and a "qualified person" under National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, has reviewed and approved the technical content in this news release.

About Ramp Metals Inc.

Ramp Metals is a battery and base metal exploration company with two flagship properties located in northern Saskatchewan and one property in Nye County, Nevada. The management team is passionate about green field exploration and new technologies. The vision of Ramp Metals is to make the next big discovery required to fuel the green technology movement.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements contained herein that are not clearly historical in nature may constitute forward-looking statements. Generally, such forward-looking information or forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or may contain statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "will continue", "will occur" or "will be achieved". The forward-looking information and forward-looking statements contained herein include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the Company's exploration activities.

These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements, including but not limited to: requirements for additional capital; future prices of minerals; changes in general economic conditions; changes in the financial markets and in the demand and market price for commodities; other risks of the mining industry; the inability to obtain any necessary governmental and regulatory approvals; changes in laws, regulations and policies affecting mining operations; hedging practices; and currency fluctuations.

Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements or information. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed. Except as required by applicable securities laws, forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made and the Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

For further information, please contact:

Ramp Metals Inc.

Jordan Black

Chief Executive Officer

jordaneblack@rampmetals.com

Prit Singh

Director

905 510 7636

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/213278