Critical Elements Announces The Results From the Annual Meeting of Shareholders

MONTRÉAL, QC / ACCESSWIRE / June 17, 2024 / Critical Elements Lithium Corp. (the "Corporation" or "Critical Elements") (TSX.V:CRE)(US OTCQX:CRECF)(FSE:F12) is pleased to announce that at its Annual shareholders meeting (the "Meeting") held on June 17, 2024, shareholders of the Corporation approved all the resolutions, as follows:

Election of Jean-Sébastien Lavallée, Steffen Haber, Eric Zaunscherb, Marc Simpson, Matthew Lauriston Starnes, Marcus Brune, Ani Markova, Maysa Habelrih and Vanessa Laplante as directors;

Appointment of KPMG LLP as auditors;

Adoption of the Corporation's equity incentive compensation plan (the "Omnibus Plan").

The total number of common shares represented by shareholders in person and by proxy at the Meeting was 56,999,688, representing 26,17% of the Corporation's outstanding common shares.

Detailed results of the vote on the election of directors of Meeting are given below:

Votes for % for Votes against % against Jean-Sébastien Lavallée 53,309,611 99.25% 403,370 0.75% Steffen Haber 53,309,908 99.25% 403,073 0.75% Eric Zaunscherb 49,626,023 92.39% 4,086,958 7.61% Marc Simpson 53,298,308 99.23% 414,673 0.77% Matthew Lauriston Starnes 53,212,948 99.07% 500,033 0.93% Marcus Brune 53,309,298 99.25% 403,683 0.75% Ani Markova 53,238,491 99.12% 474,490 0.88% Maysa Habelrih 53,290,235 99.21% 422,746 0.79% Vanessa Laplante 53,241,857 99.12% 471,123 0.88%

About Critical Elements Lithium Corp.

Critical Elements aspires to become a large, responsible supplier of lithium to the flourishing electric vehicle and energy storage system industries. To this end, Critical Elements is advancing the wholly owned, high-purity Rose Lithium-Tantalum project in Québec, the Corporation's first lithium project to be advanced within a land portfolio of over 1,050 km2. On August 29, 2023, the Corporation announced results of a new Feasibility Study on Rose for the production of spodumene concentrate. The after-tax internal rate of return for the Project is estimated at 65.7%, with an estimated after-tax net present value of US$2.2B at an 8% discount rate. In the Corporation's view, Québec is strategically well-positioned for US and EU markets and boasts good infrastructure including a low-cost, low-carbon power grid featuring 94% hydroelectricity. The project has received approval from the Federal Minister of Environment and Climate Change on the recommendation of the Joint Assessment Committee, comprised of representatives from the Impact Assessment Agency of Canada and the Cree Nation Government, received the Certificate of Authorization pursuant to section 164 of Québec's Environment Quality Act from the Québec Minister of the Environment, the Fight against Climate Change, Wildlife and Parks, and the project mining lease from the Québec Minister of Natural Resources and Forests under the Québec Mining Act.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is described in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

