Hertz Energy Announces Engagement of IR Provider

Vancouver, June 17, 2024 - Hertz Energy Inc. (CSE: HZ) (OTCQB: HZLIF) (FSE: QX1) (the "Company" or "Hertz") is pleased to announce that it has entered into a service agreement dated May 31, 2024 (the "Service Agreement") with Aktien Check ("Aktien").

Pursuant to the terms and conditions of the Service Agreement, Aktien has agreed to provide the Company with European marketing awareness, including (a) preparing editorial write-ups, (b) completing an email marketing campaign, (c) search engine marketing, (d) a social media campaign, and (e) distribution of the editorial write-ups via atkiencheck.de and other distribution methods. Aktien will provide its services for a period of six months commencing on May 31, 2024 and ending on November 30, 2024. In accordance with the terms and conditions of the Service Agreement and as consideration for the services provided by Aktien, the Company has agreed to pay Aktien a cash fee of €20,000.

For almost 26 years, Aktien and its affiliates have managed an online financial platform that hosts trading, technical analysis and news in Germany. Aktien and its principals are arm's length from the Company and do not have any interest, direct or indirect, in the Company or its securities nor do they have any right or intent to acquire such an interest. Aktien's business is located at Bad Marienberg, Rheinland-Pfalz, Germany. Mr. Stefan Lindam, CEO can be reached by telephone at +49 170 7328111 or by email at Stefan.lindam@aktiencheck.de.

Hertz trades in Germany on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (the "FSE") under the trading symbol QX1. The FSE is one of the world's largest international trading centers for securities. Operated by the Deutsche Boerse AG, FSE, is the largest of Germany's seven stock exchanges, and is responsible for approximately 90 percent of all securities traded in Germany. The FSE facilitates advanced electronic trading, settlement and information systems and enables cross-border trading for international investors.

About the Company

The Company is a British Columbia based junior exploration company primarily engaged in the acquisition and exploration of energy metals mineral properties. The Company's lithium exploration projects include the Lucky Mica Lithium Project, the AC/DC Lithium Project, and the Patriota Lithium Project. The Lucky Mica Project is 939 hectares located within the Arizona Pegmatite Belt in the Maricopa County of Arizona, USA. The AC/DC Project is 26,500 hectares located in the renowned James Bay Lithium District in Quebec, Canada, just 26kms southeast of the Covette Lithium Project owned by Patriot Battery Metals and is contiguous to Rio Tinto's Kaanaayaa project claims. The Patriota Lithium Project is 2,963 hectares located within the Eastern Brazilian Pegmatite Province in Minas Gerais, Brazil and hosts similar geology as Sigma's "Green Lithium Mine". The Company's uranium projects include the Cominco Uranium Project located in Bathurst Inlet, Nunavut, Canada and its recent applications for Exclusive Prospecting Licenses in Namibia.

For further information, please contact Mr. Kal Malhi or view the Company's filings at www.sedarplus.ca.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

Kal Malhi

Chief Executive Officer and Director

Phone: 604-805-4602

Email: kal@bullruncapital.ca

