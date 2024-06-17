Menü Artikel
Suche
 
Folgen Sie uns auf:

CLM Announces 2024 AGM Results

17.06.2024  |  GlobeNewswire

TORONTO, June 17, 2024 - Consolidated Lithium Metals Inc. (TSXV: CLM | OTCQB: JORFF | FRA: Z36) ("CLM" or the "Company") reports that the nominees listed in the Management Information Circular dated May 15, 2024, (the "Circular") for the 2024 Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders of the Company (the "Meeting") were elected as directors of the Company. A total of 25.42% of all of the issued and outstanding shares of the Company were represented at the Meeting.

Detailed results of the vote for the election of directors held at the Meeting on June 14, 2024, in Toronto, Ontario are set out below.

Election of Directors

The shareholders approved the election as directors of the persons listed below, based on the following vote.

Board of Director Nominees % Votes For % Votes Against
Brett Lynch 98.961% 1.039%
Richard Quesnel 98.930% 1.070%
Robert Bryce 99.271% 0.729%
Maxime Lemieux 99.281% 0.719%
Rene Bharti 93.011% 6.989%


Shareholders at the Meeting also re-approved (i) the appointment of the Company's auditors, McGovern Hurley LLP, (ii) the Company's omnibus equity compensation plan, and (iii) the share consolidation of up to 20 to 1, each as more particularly described in the Circular.

Richard Quesnel, the Company's chief executive officer, commented: "On behalf of CLM's board and management, I would like to express our gratitude to CLM's shareholders for their continued support."

About Consolidated Lithium Metals Inc.
Consolidated Lithium Metals Inc. is a Canadian junior mining exploration company trading under the symbol "CLM" on the TSX Venture Exchange and "Z36" on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. The Company is focused on the acquisition, exploration, production, and development of mining properties. The Company's properties are in Quebec, Canada, primarily in the spodumene-bearing pegmatites of the La Corne Batholith, around North American Lithium's Quebec lithium mine.

For more information:
Rene Bharti, VP Corporate Development
Email | info@consolidatedlithium.com
Phone | (416) 861-5800
Website |www.consolidatedlithium.com

Regulatory Statements

NEITHER TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.



Bewerten 
A A A
PDF Versenden Drucken

Für den Inhalt des Beitrages ist allein der Autor verantwortlich bzw. die aufgeführte Quelle. Bild- oder Filmrechte liegen beim Autor/Quelle bzw. bei der vom ihm benannten Quelle. Bei Übersetzungen können Fehler nicht ausgeschlossen werden. Der vertretene Standpunkt eines Autors spiegelt generell nicht die Meinung des Webseiten-Betreibers wieder. Mittels der Veröffentlichung will dieser lediglich ein pluralistisches Meinungsbild darstellen. Direkte oder indirekte Aussagen in einem Beitrag stellen keinerlei Aufforderung zum Kauf-/Verkauf von Wertpapieren dar. Wir wehren uns gegen jede Form von Hass, Diskriminierung und Verletzung der Menschenwürde. Beachten Sie bitte auch unsere AGB/Disclaimer!




Mineninfo

Consolidated Lithium Metals Inc.

Consolidated Lithium Metals Inc.
Bergbau
Kanada
A3ENPV
CA2094161064
www.consolidatedlithium.com
Minenprofile
Neuste Artikel
Alle Angaben ohne Gewähr! Copyright © by GoldSeiten.de 1999-2024.
Die Reproduktion, Modifikation oder Verwendung der Inhalte ganz oder teilweise ohne schriftliche Genehmigung ist untersagt!

"Wir weisen Sie ausdrücklich auf unser virtuelles Hausrecht hin!"
AGB | Datenschutz | Impressum | Kontakt | Suche | FAQ | RRS-Feeds | Mediadaten | Sitemap