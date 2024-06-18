F3 and SKRR to Test Conductors on Clearwater West

Kelowna, June 18, 2024 - F3 Uranium Corp. (TSXV: FUU) (OTCQB: FUUFF) ("F3" or the "Company") is pleased to announce exploration plans for the 2024 summer program which will consist of drilling of approximately 5 exploration core drill holes as well as ground gravity and Time Domain EM geophysical surveys. The exploration permits to carry out the work have been received from the Ministry of Environment of Saskatchewan. SKRR Exploration Inc. (TSXV: SKRR) has an option to acquire up to a 70% interest in the Clearwater West Property (see F3 news release dated May 26, 2023, and SKRR news release dated Jan 22, 2023) by making cash payments and issuing shares to F3 and funding exploration work, with F3 serving as the operator during the earn-in period. The work program is expected to commence in July 2024. Clearwater West is an early-stage exploration project prospective for uranium mineralization. The uranium mineralization model for the Clearwater West property is basement hosted and structurally controlled Athabasca Basin unconformity related deposits.

Only three shallow drillholes were previously completed on the property (see F3 news release dated August 4, 2023) in 2015 and encountered graphitic shear zones. Drilling this summer will consist of follow up drilling of the 2015 holes as well as first pass drilling targeting ground Time Domain electromagnetic and IP resistivity anomalies on areas of increased conductivity along untested airborne EM conductors on the east side of the property.

The western part of the property has untested conductors that are sub-parallel to the Patterson Lake corridor which hosts Fission Uranium's Triple R uranium deposit and NexGen's Arrow uranium deposit located 13 km to the north and 17 km to the north respectively. Ground gravity and Time Domain EM surveys will also be completed this summer in the west part of the property, covering distinct conductive areas defined by the 2014 VTEM survey, to develop and define distinct drill targets for future testing.

Summary of the Clearwater West Property:

The Clearwater West Project is located ~20 km outside the edge and in the south-west area of the Athabasca Basin, which is poised to become the next area for the development of major uranium mines in Saskatchewan. It is 13 km south of Fission Uranium's Triple R deposit, located 7 km outside the basin edge on its PLS Property, where a Feasibility Study was recently completed, and 17 km south of NexGen's Arrow deposit. The Clearwater West property is comprised of 3 contiguous mineral claims totaling 11,786 hectares which are immediately south and adjacent to Fission Uranium's PLS property.

Basement hosted Athabasca unconformity related deposits often feature unique characteristics that can be identified by various geophysical surveys. A VTEM survey flown over the property in early 2014 defined electromagnetic (EM) conductors, some of which are interpreted to be possible extensions of the EM conductors identified on the PLS property immediately to the north.

F3's experienced and successful management and technical team, with a track record of three major high-grade uranium discoveries in the Athabasca Basin region since 2010 (Waterbury Lake project J Zone, PLS Triple R deposit and most recently the PLN JR Zone) will operate and manage Clearwater West. F3 currently holds a 100% interest in Clearwater West.

Qualified Person:

The technical content of this news release has been prepared in accordance with the Canadian regulatory requirements set out in National Instrument 43-101 and approved on behalf of the company by Raymond Ashley, P.Geo., President & COO of F3 Uranium Corp., a Qualified Person. Mr. Ashley has verified the data disclosed. The information provides an indication of the exploration potential of the company's properties but may not be representative of expected results.

About F3 Uranium Corp:

F3 is a uranium project generator and exploration company, focusing on projects in the Athabasca Basin, home of some of the world's largest high grade uranium discoveries. F3 currently has 20 projects in the Athabasca Basin. Several of F3's projects are located near large uranium discoveries including Triple R, Arrow and Hurricane.

Forward Looking Statements

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/213410