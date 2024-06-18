Lexston Mining Corporation to Commence Its Inaugural 2024 Geological Exploration Program on 176 and Itza Uranium Properties in Nunavut

Vancouver - Lexston Mining Corp. (the "Company" or "Lexston") (CSE: LEXT) (OTCQB: LEXTF) (Frankfurt: W5G) Lexston Mining Corp. (CSE: LEXT) (OTCQB: LEXTF) (the "Company" or "Lexston") is pleased to announce the engagement of Aurora Geosciences Ltd. In preparation for the 2024 field season. Crews are anticipated to mobilize in June 2024, to begin verifying historical results and ground truthing favorable anomalism in high priority target areas on the properties.

CEO Jag Bal stated, "This field program will initially verify the historical uranium anomalism identified at the property which we intend to follow up with additional ground-based geophysics ahead of a future drilling program". Mr. Bal continues, "This year's program will mark Lexston's inaugural field season focusing on the ground truthing uraniferous boulder trains identified at the property. Aurora Geosciences brings over 40 years of remote field exploration expertise and is focused on delivering excellence in northern exploration with the goal of providing mineral discovery".

About the Itza and 176 Properties

Property Highlights:

The Itza and 176 Projects (the "Properties") are in the Thelon Basin in the Kivalliq Region of Nunavut, occupying an area of 11,350 hectares. The Properties represent a strong land position in the Thelon Basin.

xtensive historical data is available on the Properties to guide exploration planning.

Historical high-grade uranium occurrences: including a historical pebble sample (#1708, Boulder SN-176) retrieved during boulder prospecting returned 4,000 counts per second (cps) using a scintillometer and assayed 332,000 ppm U (39.15% U3O8).

Previous exploration programs were terminated without extensive drill testing.

The portfolio that covers the spectrum from conceptual exploration targets to near-drill ready targets.



Click Image To View Full Size

Priority Targets for follow up:

A) Coincident anomalism at the 176 Property area surrounding priority target SN-176 associated with mapped reactivated structures, Uranium in soil, and EM-VLF anomalies.

B) Uraniferous boulder train targets at the Itza Property.

The combined Itza and 176 properties straddle the mapped unconformity between the Thelon Fomation and the underlying Amer Lake Metasediments. It contains numerous reactivated Faults identified during previous exploration, the intersection of reactivated faults and unconformities is highly prospective for uranium deposits. Multiple coincident anomalies on the property: Magnetic Low, VLF Electromagnetic, Gravity Low, Radiometric, Uranium in Soil and uriniferous boulder train anomalism require immediate ground truthing and follow up.

Qualified Person: The technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed by Luke van der Meer., P.Geo. Mr. van der Meer is a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

1 Historical Data: This news release includes historical information that has been reviewed by Lexston's qualified person ("QP"). Lexston's review of the historical records and information reasonably confirm the validity of the information presented in this news release; however, Lexston cannot directly verify the accuracy of the historical data, which includes (but not limited to) the procedures used for sample collection and analysis. Therefore, any conclusions or interpretations that may arise from the respective data should be considered too speculative to suggest that additional exploration will result in mineral resource delineation. Lexston encourages readers to exercise appropriate caution when evaluating results based on historical data.

2 Exploration Target(s): Exploration targets and/or Exploration zones and/or Exploration areas are speculative and there is no certainty that any future work or evaluation will lead to the definition of a mineral resource.

About Aurora Geosciences

Founded in 1981, Aurora Geosciences has its origins in Northern Canada, established with a commitment to excellence in northern exploration aimed at mineral discovery. The founders envisioned and implemented innovative exploration models and techniques, adapting geophysical technology to withstand the harsh northern elements. This approach was instrumental in several major base and precious metal discoveries in the Northwest Territories and Nunavut.

Driven by the same passion for over 40 years, Aurora Geosciences' staff uphold the tradition of mineral exploration and discovery. Their operations have expanded beyond the Northwest Territories, Yukon, and Alaska to include numerous projects across North America. The team continues to excel in providing integrated geoscience solutions, products, and exploration support for clients, maintaining a "can do" attitude. Home - Aurora Geosciences Ltd.

About Lexston Mining Corporation

The Company is a Canadian mineral exploration company, focused on the acquisition and development of mineral projects, with the objective to enhance value to all its stakeholders. The Company has mineral exploration projects in British Columbia and Nunavut, Canada.

The Company (OTCQB: LEXTF) trades on the OTCQB Venture Market for early stage and developing U.S. and international companies. Companies are current in their reporting and undergo an annual verification and management certification process. Investors can find Real-Time quotes and market information for the company on www.otcmarkets.com.

