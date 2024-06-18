Q Precious & Battery Metals Corp. Receives Permits to Drill Vms and Lithium Pegmatite Targets La Corne South Project, Quebec

VANCOUVER, June 18, 2024 - Q Precious & Battery Metals Corp. ("QMET" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the company has received all of the necessary permits to drill on their La Corne South project located north of Val d'Or, Quebec. The drilling equipment is currently being mobilized to the site in preparation for drilling at site number 1.

As previously released, TMC Geophysique (TMC) completed deep-penetrating Pulse-EM -Time Domain Electromagnetic (TDEM) surveying to cover target zones delineated by geologic assessment and rock sampling. On the property the TMC Geophysical TDEM survey identified a group of strong conductive anomalies. In places these are coincident rock exposures that contain significant percentages of pyrite and pyrrhotite. The geology along the trend is interpreted to have potential for Volcanogenic Massive Sulphide (VMS) mineralization (see News Release dated 2022-08-07). The zone of interest also displays magnetic features derived from QMET 2021 surveys. The geophysical survey results combined with the geology and rock sampling provide compelling targets for drill testing.

In the western part of the La Corne South claims, the TMC-TDEM survey identified six localized anomalies that are roughly grouped around the Boily-Bérubé mineral occurrence (see News Release dated July 12, 2022). This is also the area where QMET exploration obtained rock samples that returned elevated values for silver, copper and zinc. The TDEM features are modelled as relatively shallow-seated bodies easily tested by diamond drilling.

The access permit and authorization to undertake impact-causing exploration work approval (ATI) allow for construction of 10 drill pads with associated access roads. QMET plans an initial 1,000 metres of diamond drilling from the permitted drill pads, primarily testing VMS targets at depths ranging from 50 to 200 metres below surface (as modelled by the TDEM survey).

The VMS targets are to be tested for multiple elements including silver, copper, zinc, and nickel. A number of VMS deposits have been located within 15 Kms of the QMET property including the Barvallée, the Belfort (Roymont), the Vendome #1 (Mogador), and the Projet Laflamme (from Système d'information géominière of Québec, SIGEOM). These are listed as multi-element deposits that include copper, zinc, silver and gold. The presence of these deposits, peripheral to the QMET properties, is not a direct indicator of the mineralization potential on QMET claims; however, their discovery does indicate that the geologic setting of the region contains polymetallic VMS potential.

QMET is planning to begin access construction for drilling in the next week.

QMET exploration programs undertaken in Quebec are supervised by Dr. Mathieu Piché, OGQ, with office located north of Val d'Or. He is also a QMET company director.

