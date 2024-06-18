Cartier Resources Inc. Announces AGM Election Results

VAL-D'OR, Quebec, June 18, 2024 -- Cartier Resources Inc. (TSX-V: ECR) ("Cartier" or the "Company") announces that at its annual general meeting of shareholders held on June 18, 2024, the following individuals were elected as directors of Cartier:



Name Votes for % For Myrzah Tavares Bello 105,894,583 99.90 Philippe Cloutier 105,871,105 99.87 Mario Jacob 105,121,105 99.17 Alain Laplante 105,799,583 99.81 Daniel Massé 105,871,105 99.87



Jean-Yves Laliberté has not been standing for re-election. The members of the Board of Directors of the Corporation unanimously wish to acknowledge his remarkable contribution and commitment to the Corporation since 2007.

Incoming Chair Daniel Massé stated: "I am honored to be appointed Chair and given the opportunity to lead the board as Cartier continues to advance the Chimo Mine project and other assets in Québec. I am humbled to take over this role from Jean-Yves and wish him well in his retirement. Jean-Yves has been with Cartier since it's inception first as CFO and most recently as Chairman. We want to thank him for his years of dedicated service and wish him the best as he enjoys his retirement and pursues his other interests."

The stock option plan of the Company (the "Plan") as described in the Management Information Circular dated April 16, 2024 (the "Circular") was approved by the shareholders at the meeting. The maximum number of shares issuable under the Plan is to represent a maximum of 10% of the shares issued and outstanding from time to time (on a non-diluted basis). On April 16, 2024, the Board of Directors had approved an amendment to the Plan to bring it into compliance with the requirements of Policy 4.4 of the TSX Venture Exchange. Certain definitions have been aligned with those of Policy 4.4, the minimum exercise price of $0.10 has been removed and the expiry date of the options likely to be set by the board of directors may not exceed twelve (12) month from the date a beneficiary ceased to be eligible under the Plan. For further information, the Circular is available for consultation on SEDAR+.

The proposal to appoint KPMG LLP as auditors of the Company as presented in the Circular was approved by the shareholders at the meeting.

Following the annual meeting, the Board of Directors named the following individuals as officers of the Company:

Philippe Cloutier, P.Geo., President and Chief Executive Officer;

Gaétan Lavallière, P.Geo., Ph.D., Vice President;

Nancy Lacoursière, BAA, Chief Financial Officer;

Daniel Massé, B.SC., ADM.A. PL.FIN., Chairman of the board;

Alain Laplante, FCPA, ICD.D, Corporate Secretary.



On June 18, 2024, the Board of Directors granted a total of 3,150,000 stock options to directors, officers and one employee of the Company. Pursuant to the terms of the stock option plan, each option will entitle the holder thereof to purchase one common share of the Company at a price of $0. 065 per share no later than June 17, 2029.

