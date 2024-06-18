Menü Artikel
Yorbeau Resources Inc. Announces Election of Directors

18.06.2024  |  GlobeNewswire

MONTREAL, June 18, 2024 - Yorbeau Resources Inc. (TSX: YRB) ("Yorbeau" or the "Company") announces that the nominees listed in the Company's management proxy circular dated May 17, 2024 were elected as directors of Yorbeau. The detailed results of the vote for the election of directors held at the annual general meeting of shareholders on June 18, 2024 in Montreal are set out below.

Nominee Votes
For		 %
For		 Votes
Withheld		 %
Withheld
G. Bodnar Jr. 166,664,888 99.86% 230,815 0.14%
John Jacobsen 166,883,888 99.99% 11,815 0.01%
Henri Gélinas 166,670,138 99.86% 225,565 0.14%
Terry Kocisko 166,666,938 99.86% 228,765 0.14%
Marcel Lecourt 166,500,513 99.76% 395,190 0.24%
Jérôme Gendron 166,504,513 99.77% 391,190 0.23%
Dany Laflamme 166,889,138 100.00% 6,565 0.00%

About Yorbeau Resources Inc.

Yorbeau Resources is a Canadian public company (TSX: YRB) involved in gold and base metal exploration in Quebec, Canada. Its properties are in northwestern area of the province containing many significant deposits on the famed Abitibi Greenstone Belt, including major gold mines along the Larder Lake-Cadillac Break and several volcanic centers hosting major copper-zinc-gold deposits.

Yorbeau is focusing on its Rouyn Gold and Scott Lake Zinc-Copper projects which have demonstrated the most immediate and substantial prospects for discovery and eventual mine development. While Scott is very favorably located in the Chibougamau mining camp, Rouyn represents a consolidation of several contiguous properties strategically located on the famously productive Cadillac Break in the Rouyn?Noranda Mining Camp. Other holdings of the Company include its interest in the past producing Joutel Gold Mining Camp and the Beschefer Property adjacent to SOQUEM's B-26 deposit in the Selbaie Mine area. For additional information on the Company, consult its website at www.yorbeauresources.com.

For further information, please contact:

G. Bodnar Jr.
President, Chief Financial Officer
Yorbeau Resources Inc.
gbodnar@yorbeauresources.com
Tel: 514-384-2202

Toll free in North America: 1-855-384-2202



