Menü Artikel
Suche
 
Folgen Sie uns auf:

Aton Reports New Surface Sampling Results From the Retained Exploration Areas at Abu Marawat, Including 183 g/t Au From Bohlog, 125 g/t Au From Semna, and 67.4 g/t Au From Kab Amira

07:05 Uhr  |  Accesswire

VANCOUVER, June 19, 2024 - Aton Resources Inc. (TSXV:AAN) ("Aton" or the "Company") updates investors on the progress of its ongoing exploration programmes within the retained exploration areas of the Company's Abu Marawat Concession ("Abu Marawat" or the "Concession") in the Eastern Desert of Egypt, including the results of recent surface sampling at several of its regional targets.

Highlights:

  • Aton has recently undertaken further sampling and mapping programmes over several of its regional targets in the Abu Marawat Concession retained exploration areas;
  • A total of 258 selective grab and non-selective surface channel were collected from the Black Gaharish, Bohlog, Kab Amira, Semna and Zeno prospect areas (Figure 1). A further 7 blank and duplicate QAQC samples were also submitted for analysis;
  • 38 samples were collected from the Black Gaharish prospect area, returning assays including 29.9 g/t Au and 9.46 g/t Au;
  • 7 samples were collected from the Bohlog prospect area, returning assays including 183 g/t Au and 14.65 g/t Au;
  • 112 samples were collected from the Kab Amira prospect area, returning assays including 67.4 g/t Au, 44.9 g/t Au and 29.8 g/t Au;
  • 42 samples were collected from the Semna regional prospect area, returning assays including 125 g/t Au, 36.3 g/t Au and 32.5 g/t Au;
  • 59 samples were collected from the Zeno regional prospect area, returning assays including 45.1 g/t Au, 26.9 g/t Au and 24.5 g/t Au;
  • The phase 2 diamond drilling programme has been completed at the Semna prospect, with 28 holes completed for a total drilled meterage of 4,701m. The Company has also now completed a programme of surface sampling and started a c. 3,000m programme of shallow and horizontal diamond drilling at the Abu Marawat deposit, designed to test a highly prospective and previously undrilled area.

"This is another set of excellent surface sampling results, which yet again demonstrate the potential of the Abu Marawat Concession, including the newly identified Kab Amira area, and the very widespread development of gold mineralisation at surface across the areas that have been retained for further exploration" said Tonno Vahk, CEO. "We are proceeding with our exploration programmes on the retained exploration areas, with the clearly defined objective of bringing them into the exploitation lease within the next 4 years. The follow-up phase 2 diamond drilling programme has been completed at Semna, and we look forward to releasing the results of this programme very shortly. We have now returned to the Abu Marawat deposit for the first time since 2012, and where we will be drilling potentially high grade areas outside the existing NI 43-101 resource which were not drilled previously due to the difficulty of access in steep terrain. We are excited by the recent identification by our field team of new mineralised structures at surface in the area we will be drilling. Now that the JV company Abu Marawat Gold Mines, which will operate the Hamama and Rodruin exploitation lease, has been established, we will be pushing ahead with the development of the Hamama West gold mine, which will be the first mine that we plan to develop on the Abu Marawat Concession."

Abu Marawat regional sampling programme

The Company has continued its mapping and sampling programmes over the retained exploration areas in recent months, as part of its long term strategy to ultimately incorporate all of its prospective targets into the Abu Marawat exploitation lease, which is valid for an initial period of 20 years. Many of the Company's main exploration targets have been exploited in recent years by artisanal miners, predominantly since the Company's suspension of field activities in 2020 as a result of the covid-19 pandemic, although the Company successfully evicted these illegal miners during 2023 from the Concession. This recent programme continues the sampling and mapping work completed in 2023 (see news releases dated May 29, 2023, June 26, 2023 and July 31, 2023).

Sampling was undertaken at Semna (regional), Bohlog, Zeno, and Black Gaharish and at the recently identified Kab Amira prospect area (Figure 1), predominantly on previously unidentified mineralised structures that have been exploited by the artisanal miners in recent years. The sampling has again confirmed the presence of a well mineralised c. 20 km long corridor stretching from Sir Bakis in the west to the Semna East area on the margin of the Gaharish pluton, including the Sir Bakis, Massaghat, Bohlog, Zeno, Kab Amira, Black Gaharish, Semna and Semna East areas. Mineralisation through this belt is orogenic in style, typically consisting of shear-hosted and structurally controlled high grade quartz veins. To date only the immediate Semna gold mine area, and the central Zeno area have been drill tested. The Company is planning to undertake RC percussion drilling on some of the most promising targets in the retained exploration areas later in 2024, and the results of this current programme will inform the design of these upcoming programmes.

Figure 1: Geological map of the Abu Marawat Concession, showing the locations of the sampled prospects

Samples collected in this programme were predominantly selective manually taken grab and grab composite samples, with relatively subordinate c. 0.5-1m long non-selective in situ chip channel samples across potentially mineralised structures. A total of 265 samples were collected from the programme including 7 QAQC samples, consisting of 5 blank and 2 duplicate samples. All samples were analysed for gold, silver and copper, with most of the samples also analysed for lead and zinc. Selected results from the programme are presented in Table 1, and full assay results are presented in Appendix A.

Sample ID

Project

E

N

Sample type

Au (g/t)

Ag (g/t)

Cu (ppm)

Pb (ppm)

Zn (ppm)

AHA-46117

Black Gaharish

555009

2922900

Grab composite

29.90

4.0

78

3

57

AHA-46126

Black Gaharish

555728

2922702

Grab

8.72

3.8

19

2

98

AHA-46137

Black Gaharish

555782

2921561

Grab

9.46

5.8

4,410

33

2,010

AHA-46142

Black Gaharish

556321

2922391

Grab

5.25

0.2

4

1

4

AHA-45993

Bohlog

551748

2919572

Grab

183.0

68.1

49

5,320

817

AHA-45994

Bohlog

551748

2919578

Ore pile grab

14.65

3.1

10

154

104

AHA-45995

Bohlog

551859

2919625

Ore pile grab

7.14

3.8

29

914

166

AHA-45996

Bohlog

551736

2919512

Grab

10.20

1.4

46

94

52

AHA-45799

Kab Amira

552851

2921563

Ore pile grab

17.10

4.7

143

n/a

n/a

AHA-45800

Kab Amira

552853

2921553

Ore pile grab

17.65

5.6

173

n/a

n/a

AHA-45922

Kab Amira

552705

2921167

Grab

12.75

2.8

164

134

2,310

AHA-45942

Kab Amira

552908

2919793

Grab

5.52

1.6

194

112

109

AHA-45943

Kab Amira

552907

2919789

Grab

15.10

4.4

364

326

160

AHA-45946

Kab Amira

552936

2919718

Grab

44.90

14.3

373

1,095

508

AHA-45950

Kab Amira

553092

2922357

Grab

24.10

1.8

44

8

970

AHA-45952

Kab Amira

553100

2922354

Grab

9.52

0.7

23

7

649

AHA-45959

Kab Amira

552986

2922598

Grab

29.80

5.2

102

140

946

AHA-45960

Kab Amira

552897

2922556

Grab

6.13

0.2

52

6

321

AHA-46004

Kab Amira

552980

2920950

Grab

15.95

4.4

36

22

89

AHA-46006

Kab Amira

554041

2919885

Grab

6.46

3.6

145

2,840

1,250

AHA-46013

Kab Amira

552730

2919962

Grab

12.35

3.7

209

869

659

AHA-46022

Kab Amira

554530

2921342

Grab composite

7.51

1.5

310

11

41

AHA-46025

Kab Amira

552843

2921555

Grab

9.41

3.5

153

1,255

1,390

AHA-46026

Kab Amira

552863

2921552

Grab

67.40

24.9

317

5,830

3,930

AHA-46050

Semna

558777

2924731

Chip channel

32.50

2.6

36

14

14

AHA-46170

Semna

558951

2923939

Chip channel (single)

36.30

34.8

28,960

5

35

AHA-46171

Semna

558951

2923939

Grab

125.0

56.8

32,550

3

20

AHA-46184

Semna

560040

2923416

Grab

5.07

1.8

11

n/a

n/a

AHA-46185

Semna

560084

2923853

Grab

7.01

1.8

2,750

n/a

n/a

AHA-46187

Semna

560214

2923850

Grab

19.80

28.4

60

n/a

n/a

AHA-46188

Semna

560211

2923781

Grab

8.82

9.5

9

n/a

n/a

AHA-46212

Semna

559168

2923477

Chip channel (single)

13.90

1.9

740

5

92

AHA-45698

Zeno

552764

2925324

Grab

45.10

3.1

83

n/a

n/a

AHA-45713

Zeno

553059

2925438

Grab

26.90

3.1

826

n/a

n/a

AHA-45730

Zeno

553972

2925742

Grab

5.15

3.5

244

n/a

n/a

AHA-45742

Zeno

554260

2925860

Grab

5.80

1.0

266

n/a

n/a

AHA-45792

Zeno

554192

2925303

Grab

24.50

8.2

83

n/a

n/a

AHA-45795

Zeno

554096

2925155

Ore pile grab

8.81

2.3

82

n/a

n/a

Table 1: Selected surface sampling results

Discussion of results

Black Gaharish

The Black Gaharish area is located approximately 4 km southwest of the Semna gold mine, and approximately 23 km east-northeast of the Company's Hamama West deposit (Figure 1). The gold mineralisation at Black Gaharish is frequently associated with flat lying structures within intrusive granodioritic host rocks, and is sometimes associated with minor copper staining in the mineralised quartz veins. Mineralisation is considered to be structurally controlled and orogenic in nature, and of a similar style to that at the Semna mine, and the Zeno prospect. A single grab sample of vein quartz from an ancient working previously returned an assay grade of 16.5 g/t Au (see news release dated September 13, 2017).

During the current sampling programme 38 selective grab samples were collected from the Black Gaharish area, as well as 1 blank QAQC sample, with selected results shown in Table 1, and all results provided in Appendix A.

5 (13%) of the Black Gaharish samples from the current programme returned assays greater than 5 g/t and 11 (29%) returned assays greater than 1 g/t Au (Figure B3), including individual samples grading up to 29.9 g/t Au (sample AHA-46117), associated with a narrow iron oxide stained shear zone-hosted composite quartz vein.

Bohlog

The Bohlog area is located approximately 8-9 km west-southwest of the Semna gold mine, and approximately 7.5 km north of the Company's Rodruin deposit (Figure 1), and was a significant mining area in ancient times. Illegal artisanal miners have been active in the Bohlog area in recent years. The gold mineralisation at Bohlog (Zones 1 to 4) is spatially related to the late Bohlog granite, which is intruded into early orogenic 'grey granites', and has a distinctive Au-W-Pb-Cu geochemical signature. The mineralisation at Zone 5 is more similar to the orogenic style of mineralisation identified throughout the c. 20 km long Sir Bakis-Semna East mineralised corridor.

In early 2017 the Company's field crews carried out a programme of grab and channel sampling at Bohlog which returned assays of up to 21.1 g/t Au (see news release dated June 7, 2017). Follow-up deep trenching returned mechanical saw-cut channel sample intercepts including 1.57 g/t Au over a 20m interval and 1.65 g/t Au over a 9m interval from Bohlog Zone 2 (see news release dated February 28, 2018).

During 2018 mineralization was identified over an area covering at least 275m x 125m at Bohlog Zone 5 with selective surface grab samples returning grades of up to 18.30 g/t Au and 17.85 g/t Au from sheared quartz veins and ancient dumps. Surface channel sampling profiles also returned mineralised intersections including 1.82 g/t Au over a 6m interval (see news release dated February 28, 2018).

During the current sampling programme 7 selective grab samples were collected from the Bohlog Zone 5 area, with selected results shown in Table 1, and all results provided in Appendix A.

3 of the 7 Bohlog samples from the current programme returned assays greater than 10 g/t (Figure B4), including individual samples grading up to 183.0 g/t Au (sample AHA-45993). This sample from a recent artisanal working contained very abundant visible coarse gold (Figure 2). Lead and silver were also significantly elevated in this sample.

Kab Amira

The recently identified Kab Amira prospect is located approximately 6-8 km southwest of the Semna gold mine, and approximately 6-8 north of the Company's Rodruin deposit (Figure 1), and covers an overall area of approximately 10 km2. Mineralisation at Kab Amira is considered to be of a continuation of that in the Zeno, Semna and Bohlog Zone 5 areas, manifested by shear-hosted and structurally controlled high grade quartz veins, and is again very typical of the orogenic style mineralisation throughout the entire Sir Bakis-Semna East mineralised corridor. Mineralised structures are typically flat-lying at Kab Amira, as at the Black Gaharish prospect. Significant small scale artisanal mining has again taken place at Kab Amira since 2020.

Figure 2: Visible gold in an iron-stained quartz vein from sample AHA-45993 (Bohlog Zone 5)

The Company has undertaken very limited previous sampling at Kab Amira, but in 2023 surface sampling was undertaken in the wider Bohlog area, which returned an assay of 48.4 g/t Au, from the previously unsampled southern Kab Amira area, approximately 1 km east of Bohlog Zone 5 (see news release dated May 29, 2023).

During the current sampling programme 97 selective grab and grab composite samples and 15 non-selective chip channel samples were collected from the Kab Amira area, as well as 2 blank and 2 duplicate QAQC samples, with selected results shown in Table 1, and all results provided in Appendix A.

10 (9%) of the Kab Amira samples from the current programme returned assays greater than 10 g/t and 57 (51%) returned assays greater than 1 g/t Au (Figures B4 and B5). Individual samples returned assays including 67.4 g/t Au (sample AHA-46026), 44.9 g/t Au (sample AHA-45946), 29.8 g/t Au (sample AHA-45959), and 24.1 g/t Au (sample AHA-45950), confirming the discovery of high grade mineralisation at surface at Kab Amira. The higher grade samples from Kab Amira typically contained significantly elevated levels of lead, as at Bohlog Zone 5 (see above), and to a lesser extent elevated silver and sometimes zinc, whereas copper was generally quite low.

Semna (regional)

The Semna gold mine is located approximately 27 km east-northeast of the Hamama West deposit and 13 km north-northeast of the Rodruin deposit (Figure 1). Semna has a long history of gold mining, during both ancient and modern times, and was mined in the early 20th century by two British companies. RC percussion drilling during 2023 at Semna intersected high grade mineralisation (see news releases dated October 13, 2023, November 7, 2023 and December 18, 2023). The Company has recently completed a follow-up diamond drill programme at Semna, and will report the final results from this programme very soon.

During 2017 surface channel sampling at Semna returned mineralised intercepts including 5.17 g/t Au over an interval of 9.7m at surface, and individual channel samples grading up to 18.05 g/t Au (see news release November 22, 2017). Follow-up surface sampling at Semna during 2023 returned assay results including 27.6 g/t Au, 24.0 g/t Au and 16.95 g/t Au (see news release dated May 29, 2023). Additional regional sampling east of the main Semna mine area returned assays including 25.7 g/t Au, 16.55 g/t Au and 15.2 g/t Au (see news release dated July 31, 2023).

During the current sampling programme 19 selective grab and grab composite samples and 23 non-selective chip channel samples were collected from the Semna regional area, as well as 1 blank QAQC sample, with selected results shown in Table 1, and all results provided in Appendix A.

7 (12%) of the Semna regional samples from the current programme returned assays greater than 5 g/t and 18 (43%) returned assays greater than 1 g/t Au (Figure B6). Individual samples returned assays including 125.0 g/t Au (grab sample AHA-46171), 36.3 g/t Au (chip channel sample AHA-46170), and 32.5 g/t Au (sample AHA-46050). Samples AHA-46170 and AHA-46171 were taken from a single quartz vein structure, approximately 800m south-southeast of the Semna Main Vein zone ("MVZ"), and also contained significantly elevated copper and silver, as does locally the MVZ. Several other samples also carried significantly elevated levels of copper, however zinc and lead assays were typically quite low, again similar to the MVZ. This latest tranche of results confirms the potential for additional high grade mineralised structures in the regional Semna area, similar to the Semna MVZ.

Zeno

The Zeno prospect area is located approximately 12 km north of the Rodruin mineral deposit and 4-7 km west of the Semna gold mine (Figure 1), and has extensive ancient workings over an area of greater than 10 km2. Artisanal miners have been very active in the general Zeno area since 2020. Aton completed a first pass RC percussion drilling programme at Zeno during 2023, returning intersections including 9.77 g/t Au over a 3m interval and 4.16 g/t Au over a 6m interval (see news release dated February 1, 2024).

Previous surface sampling by Aton of visible gold and iron oxide bearing quartz veins returned assays including 117.5 g/t Au, 100.5 g/t Au, 72.3 g/t Au, 56.5 g/t Au and 48.3 g/t Au (see news release dated May 30, 2018), 104.5 g/t Au, 67.1 g/t Au and 43.0 g/t Au (see news release dated June 26, 2023), and 36.2 g/t Au and 15.3 g/t Au (see news release dated July 31, 2023).

The current sampling programme was focussed on the northern and northwestern part of the overall Zeno area, where relatively limited surface sampling had previously been undertaken. 59 selective grab samples were collected during this programme, as well as 1 blank QAQC sample, with selected results shown in Table 1, and all results provided in Appendix A.

5 (12%) of the Zeno samples from the current programme returned assays greater than 10 g/t and 18 (31%) returned assays greater than 1 g/t Au (Figure B7). Individual samples returned assays including 45.1 g/t Au (sample AHA-45698), 26.9 g/t Au (sample AHA-45713), and 24.5 g/t Au (sample AHA-45792), further expanding the mineralised footprint at Zeno to the west and northwest.

Sample processing and analytical procedures

Samples were collected in the field by Aton's exploration teams. Grab and grab composite samples were selective, whereas chip channel samples were non-selective. Chip channel samples were collected in situ by manually rock chipping across potentially mineralised structures or veins, using a hammer and chisel. Grab and grab composite samples were selective, and were usually, but not necessarily collected in situ, and may have been collected from rock or ore dumps or float material, where indicated.

The samples were weighed and crushed to -4mm onsite at the Rodruin sample prep facility, and split to a nominal c. 250-500g sample size. The coarse crushed reject samples are retained onsite.

The c. 250-500g dried, crushed and split samples were shipped to ALS Minerals sample preparation laboratory at Marsa Alam, Egypt where they were pulverised to a size fraction of better than 85% passing 75 microns. From this pulverised material a further sub-sample was split off with a nominal c. 50g size, which was shipped on to ALS Minerals at Rosia Montana, Romania for analysis. The reject pulps were returned from ALS, and are also retained onsite.

Samples were analysed for gold by fire assay with an atomic absorption spectroscopy ("AAS") finish (analytical code Au-AA23), and for silver, copper, lead and zinc using an aqua regia digest followed by an AAS finish (analytical code AA45). Any high grade gold samples (>10 g/t Au) were re-analysed using analytical code Au-GRA21 (also fire assay, but with a gravimetric finish). Any high grade Ag and base metal samples (Ag >100 g/t, and Cu, Pb and Zn >10,000 ppm or >1%) were re-analysed using the ore grade technique AA46 (also an aqua regia digest followed by an AAS finish).

About Aton Resources Inc.

Aton Resources Inc. (AAN: TSX-V) is focused on its 100% owned Abu Marawat Concession ("Abu Marawat"), located in Egypt's Arabian-Nubian Shield, approximately 200 km north of Centamin's world-class Sukari gold mine. Aton has identified numerous gold and base metal exploration targets at Abu Marawat, including the Hamama deposit in the west, the Abu Marawat deposit in the northeast, and the Rodruin deposit in the south of the Concession. Two historic British gold mines are also located on the Concession at Semna and Sir Bakis. Aton has identified several distinct geological trends within Abu Marawat, which display potential for the development of a variety of styles of precious and base metal mineralisation. The Abu Marawat exploitation lease is 57.66 km2 in size, covering the Hamama West and Rodruin mineral deposits, and was established In January 2024 and is valid for an initial period of 20 years. The Concession also includes an additional 255.0 km2 of exploration areas at Abu Marawat, retained for a further period of 4 years from January 2024. Abu Marawat is located in an area of excellent infrastructure; a four-lane highway, a 220kV power line, and a water pipeline are in close proximity, as are the international airports at Hurghada and Luxor.

Qualified person

The technical information contained in this News Release was prepared by Javier Orduña BSc (hons), MSc, MCSM, DIC, MAIG, SEG(M), Chief Geologist of Aton Resources Inc. Mr. Orduña is a qualified person (QP) under National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

For further information regarding Aton Resources Inc., please visit us at www.atonresources.com or contact:

TONNO VAHK

Chief Executive Officer
Tel: +1 604 318 0390
Email: info@atonresources.com

Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Some of the statements contained in this release are forward-looking statements. Since forward-looking statements address future events and conditions; by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results in each case could differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Appendix A: Grab and grab composite samples

Sample ID

Project

E

N

Sample type

Au (g/t)

Ag (g/t)

Cu (ppm)

Pb (ppm)

Zn (ppm)

AHA-46107

Black Gaharish

-

-

Blank

0.01

<0.2

5

10

146

AHA-46108

Black Gaharish

555204

2921063

Grab

4.67

1.0

81

4

84

AHA-46109

Black Gaharish

555224

2921237

Grab

0.05

<0.2

8

1

24

AHA-46110

Black Gaharish

555220

2921237

Grab

0.25

0.3

255

2

119

AHA-46111

Black Gaharish

555375

2921818

Grab

0.56

0.2

391

137

344

AHA-46112

Black Gaharish

555375

2921818

Grab

0.04

<0.2

43

6

309

AHA-46113

Black Gaharish

554865

2922459

Grab

1.59

0.3

21

3

20

AHA-46114

Black Gaharish

554898

2922419

Grab

0.12

<0.2

17

1

27

AHA-46115

Black Gaharish

554896

2922420

Grab

0.79

0.5

877

1

7

AHA-46116

Black Gaharish

554896

2922420

Grab

1.71

0.3

985

5

70

AHA-46117

Black Gaharish

555009

2922900

Grab composite

29.90

4.0

78

3

57

AHA-46118

Black Gaharish

555003

2922893

Grab

0.04

<0.2

10

1

27

AHA-46119

Black Gaharish

555005

2922887

Grab composite

3.52

1.0

297

12

605

AHA-46120

Black Gaharish

554817

2923111

Grab composite

0.42

0.3

77

6

27

AHA-46121

Black Gaharish

554843

2923100

Grab

0.15

<0.2

7

2

23

AHA-46122

Black Gaharish

554931

2923056

Grab

0.08

0.2

11

1

8

AHA-46123

Black Gaharish

555009

2922962

Grab

0.02

<0.2

34

2

24

AHA-46124

Black Gaharish

555700

2922669

Grab

2.63

0.9

34

5

608

AHA-46125

Black Gaharish

555737

2922711

Grab

1.03

0.4

68

4

24

AHA-46126

Black Gaharish

555728

2922702

Grab

8.72

3.8

19

2

98

AHA-46127

Black Gaharish

555735

2922710

Grab

0.12

0.4

115

5

207

AHA-46128

Black Gaharish

555605

2922969

Grab

0.33

0.6

73

8

537

AHA-46129

Black Gaharish

555593

2922954

Grab

5.62

2.6

313

12

1,690

AHA-46130

Black Gaharish

555605

2922969

Grab composite

0.91

0.8

69

24

1,205

AHA-46131

Black Gaharish

555894

2922249

Grab

0.03

<0.2

9

1

36

AHA-46132

Black Gaharish

555895

2922250

Grab

0.21

0.3

183

6

161

AHA-46133

Black Gaharish

555100

2922899

Grab

0.37

0.5

356

7

246

AHA-46134

Black Gaharish

555459

2922322

Grab

0.08

<0.2

9

4

32

AHA-46135

Black Gaharish

555543

2922184

Grab

0.03

<0.2

6

3

11

AHA-46136

Black Gaharish

555542

2922184

Grab

0.02

<0.2

5

5

58

AHA-46137

Black Gaharish

555782

2921561

Grab

9.46

5.8

4,410

33

2,010

AHA-46138

Black Gaharish

556214

2922353

Grab

0.17

<0.2

8

2

13

AHA-46139

Black Gaharish

556214

2922353

Grab

0.54

0.4

50

6

69

AHA-46140

Black Gaharish

556217

2922353

Grab composite

0.07

<0.2

13

4

85

AHA-46141

Black Gaharish

556217

2922353

Grab composite

0.22

<0.2

31

6

90

AHA-46142

Black Gaharish

556321

2922391

Grab

5.25

0.2

4

1

4

AHA-46143

Black Gaharish

556381

2922194

Grab

0.27

<0.2

3

2

5

AHA-46144

Black Gaharish

556256

2922286

Grab composite

0.04

<0.2

13

4

83

AHA-46145

Black Gaharish

556257

2922285

Grab

0.02

<0.2

5

1

26

AHA-45993

Bohlog

551748

2919572

Grab

183.0

68.1

49

5,320

817

AHA-45994

Bohlog

551748

2919578

Ore pile grab

14.65

3.1

10

154

104

AHA-45995

Bohlog

551859

2919625

Ore pile grab

7.14

3.8

29

914

166

AHA-45996

Bohlog

551736

2919512

Grab

10.20

1.4

46

94

52

AHA-45997

Bohlog

551897

2919541

Grab

3.44

0.8

14

65

77

AHA-45998

Bohlog

551856

2919517

Grab

0.64

0.4

12

8

34

Sample ID

Project

E

N

Sample type

Au (g/t)

Ag (g/t)

Cu (ppm)

Pb (ppm)

Zn (ppm)

AHA-45999

Bohlog

551968

2919637

Chip channel (single)

1.72

1.0

123

108

1,195

AHA-45799

Kab Amira

552851

2921563

Ore pile grab

17.10

4.7

143

n/a

n/a

AHA-45800

Kab Amira

552853

2921553

Ore pile grab

17.65

5.6

173

n/a

n/a

AHA-45907

Kab Amira

-

-

Blank

0.01

<0.2

10

7

194

AHA-45908

Kab Amira

554014

2919313

Grab

0.38

0.4

331

15

37

AHA-45909

Kab Amira

553862

2919395

Ore pile grab

1.32

<0.2

16

2

13

AHA-45910

Kab Amira

553858

2919444

Grab

0.03

<0.2

2

2

6

AHA-45911

Kab Amira

553745

2919573

Grab

3.03

<0.2

265

4

35

AHA-45912

Kab Amira

553746

2919573

Grab

0.37

<0.2

287

5

881

AHA-45913

Kab Amira

553803

2919179

Grab

0.08

<0.2

5

3

9

AHA-45914

Kab Amira

553802

2919178

Grab

0.45

0.2

4

3

31

AHA-45915

Kab Amira

553811

2919182

Grab

0.01

<0.2

4

2

37

AHA-45916

Kab Amira

553796

2919206

Grab

0.01

<0.2

3

3

93

AHA-45917

Kab Amira

553059

2921189

Grab

0.03

<0.2

7

17

20

AHA-45918

Kab Amira

552788

2921468

Grab

0.62

0.2

11

8

85

AHA-45919

Kab Amira

552789

2921471

Grab

1.90

0.9

16

13

107

AHA-45920

Kab Amira

552772

2921489

Grab

0.03

<0.2

33

9

100

AHA-45921

Kab Amira

552706

2921167

Grab

2.32

0.3

12

5

170

AHA-45922

Kab Amira

552705

2921167

Grab

12.75

2.8

164

134

2,310

AHA-45923

Kab Amira

552702

2921162

Grab

0.02

<0.2

11

6

178

AHA-45924

Kab Amira

552615

2921141

Grab

3.89

0.6

21

52

235

AHA-45925

Kab Amira

552690

2921030

Grab

3.51

1.3

24

237

831

AHA-45926

Kab Amira

552692

2921025

Grab

0.14

<0.2

13

12

81

AHA-45927

Kab Amira

552650

2921085

Grab

0.04

<0.2

3

3

36

AHA-45928

Kab Amira

552650

2921084

Grab

1.42

<0.2

10

18

314

AHA-45929

Kab Amira

552517

2921048

Grab

0.50

0.3

594

67

69

AHA-45930

Kab Amira

552520

2921052

Grab

2.36

0.5

240

43

962

AHA-45931

Kab Amira

552692

2921018

Chip channel

0.01

<0.2

18

4

108

AHA-45932

Kab Amira

552691

2921017

Chip channel

0.28

<0.2

14

11

225

AHA-45933

Kab Amira

552692

2921020

Chip channel

0.21

<0.2

49

20

116

AHA-45934

Kab Amira

552160

2921804

Grab

0.88

4.3

18

94

39

AHA-45935

Kab Amira

552158

2921797

Grab

0.05

0.3

10

13

38

AHA-45936

Kab Amira

551808

2921855

Grab

1.79

0.4

42

10

17

AHA-45937

Kab Amira

552920

2921723

Grab

0.03

0.2

106

8

190

AHA-45938

Kab Amira

552896

2919815

Grab

0.38

1.8

242

5

17

AHA-45939

Kab Amira

552899

2919820

Chip channel

0.07

<0.2

36

5

228

AHA-45940

Kab Amira

552900

2919819

Chip channel

0.04

<0.2

37

4

34

AHA-45941

Kab Amira

552899

2919817

Chip channel

0.01

<0.2

20

5

68

AHA-45942

Kab Amira

552908

2919793

Grab

5.52

1.6

194

112

109

AHA-45943

Kab Amira

552907

2919789

Grab

15.10

4.4

364

326

160

AHA-45944

Kab Amira

552907

2919756

Grab

0.63

1.6

429

245

304

AHA-45945

Kab Amira

552921

2919739

Grab

2.22

1.6

250

296

146

AHA-45946

Kab Amira

552936

2919718

Grab

44.90

14.3

373

1,095

508

AHA-45947

Kab Amira

552929

2919734

Grab

1.95

10.4

723

1,285

874

AHA-45948

Kab Amira

553105

2922206

Grab

1.13

0.2

6

8

30

AHA-45949

Kab Amira

553104

2922351

Grab

3.33

0.7

21

5

195

AHA-45950

Kab Amira

553092

2922357

Grab

24.10

1.8

44

8

970

AHA-45951

Kab Amira

553100

2922355

Grab

0.95

0.2

14

2

597

Sample ID

Project

E

N

Sample type

Au (g/t)

Ag (g/t)

Cu (ppm)

Pb (ppm)

Zn (ppm)

AHA-45952

Kab Amira

553100

2922354

Grab

9.52

0.7

23

7

649

AHA-45953

Kab Amira

553100

2922355

Grab

1.05

0.3

44

2

574

AHA-45954

Kab Amira

553092

2922356

Grab

2.68

0.8

32

5

496

AHA-45955

Kab Amira

553088

2922321

Chip channel

4.85

1.4

9

7

197

AHA-45956

Kab Amira

553088

2922321

Chip channel

0.80

0.3

17

3

395

AHA-45957

Kab Amira

-

-

Duplicate of AHA-45956

0.80

0.4

17

3

373

AHA-45958

Kab Amira

553087

2922321

Chip channel

0.75

0.5

13

13

641

AHA-45959

Kab Amira

552986

2922598

Grab

29.80

5.2

102

140

946

AHA-45960

Kab Amira

552897

2922556

Grab

6.13

0.2

52

6

321

AHA-45961

Kab Amira

552927

2922564

Grab

2.90

0.4

9

1

19

AHA-45962

Kab Amira

553619

2922421

Grab

0.05

<0.2

158

10

14

AHA-45963

Kab Amira

553646

2922472

Grab

4.63

0.9

57

5

11

AHA-45964

Kab Amira

553643

2922501

Grab

3.55

0.4

6

3

4

AHA-45965

Kab Amira

553329

2922525

Grab

0.88

0.3

43

5

63

AHA-45966

Kab Amira

553333

2922532

Grab

1.43

0.3

141

9

31

AHA-45967

Kab Amira

553182

2922757

Grab

0.15

0.5

40

4

35

AHA-45968

Kab Amira

553180

2922753

Chip channel (single)

0.24

0.2

23

4

45

AHA-45969

Kab Amira

553549

2922131

Grab

0.45

<0.2

21

5

94

AHA-45970

Kab Amira

553670

2922084

Grab

2.81

0.4

17

2

21

AHA-45971

Kab Amira

553668

2922088

Grab

1.37

0.2

26

3

61

AHA-45972

Kab Amira

553172

2922855

Chip channel (single)

0.50

0.2

30

3

59

AHA-45973

Kab Amira

553173

2922842

Chip channel (single)

1.14

0.4

90

3

211

AHA-45974

Kab Amira

553189

2922807

Chip channel (single)

0.29

<0.2

19

3

67

AHA-45975

Kab Amira

552671

2922499

Grab

0.42

0.2

237

3

157

AHA-45976

Kab Amira

552660

2922526

Ore pile grab

0.16

1.4

114

2

120

AHA-45977

Kab Amira

552674

2922571

Grab

1.50

0.8

228

176

1,590

AHA-45978

Kab Amira

552686

2922580

Ore pile grab

3.35

0.8

106

17

832

AHA-45979

Kab Amira

552907

2922099

Chip channel (single)

0.67

0.2

16

10

109

AHA-45980

Kab Amira

552864

2922098

Grab

1.03

<0.2

18

9

97

AHA-45981

Kab Amira

552957

2922091

Grab composite

3.07

0.4

12

7

298

AHA-45982

Kab Amira

552987

2922079

Chip channel (single)

0.25

<0.2

124

10

59

AHA-45983

Kab Amira

552857

2922124

Grab

1.15

<0.2

10

5

35

AHA-45984

Kab Amira

552836

2922001

Grab

3.18

0.9

213

12

1,125

AHA-45985

Kab Amira

552625

2921583

Grab

0.04

<0.2

1,240

1

12

AHA-45986

Kab Amira

552121

2921884

Grab

1.23

1.8

84

10

278

AHA-45987

Kab Amira

551290

2921818

Grab

0.67

1.0

63

3

618

AHA-45988

Kab Amira

551325

2921843

Grab

0.03

0.2

9

1

102

AHA-45989

Kab Amira

551341

2921486

Grab

0.51

2.8

146

4

2,450

AHA-45990

Kab Amira

551495

2921867

Grab

1.23

12.9

212

11

533

AHA-45991

Kab Amira

551496

2921864

Grab composite

0.07

0.4

17

10

47

AHA-45992

Kab Amira

551808

2921857

Grab

0.02

<0.2

11

2

6

AHA-46000

Kab Amira

553236

2921813

Grab

0.20

<0.2

13

7

321

AHA-46001

Kab Amira

553235

2921817

Grab

1.68

0.6

89

31

1,825

AHA-46002

Kab Amira

553179

2921876

Grab

0.01

<0.2

78

3

19

AHA-46003

Kab Amira

552473

2921181

Grab

0.04

<0.2

28

9

15

AHA-46004

Kab Amira

552980

2920950

Grab

15.95

4.4

36

22

89

AHA-46005

Kab Amira

554044

2919922

Grab

4.63

1.3

63

59

238

AHA-46006

Kab Amira

554041

2919885

Grab

6.46

3.6

145

2,840

1,250

Sample ID

Project

E

N

Sample type

Au (g/t)

Ag (g/t)

Cu (ppm)

Pb (ppm)

Zn (ppm)

AHA-46007

Kab Amira

-

-

Blank

0.01

<0.2

6

7

141

AHA-46008

Kab Amira

552401

2919522

Grab

4.47

1.0

101

15

287

AHA-46009

Kab Amira

552419

2919481

Grab

0.03

<0.2

23

17

209

AHA-46010

Kab Amira

552351

2919564

Grab

1.54

0.4

12

3

50

AHA-46011

Kab Amira

552600

2920181

Grab composite

1.62

1.1

40

29

131

AHA-46012

Kab Amira

552718

2919987

Grab

1.34

1.3

101

85

975

AHA-46013

Kab Amira

552730

2919962

Grab

12.35

3.7

209

869

659

AHA-46014

Kab Amira

554474

2920804

Grab composite

4.73

2.8

429

4,200

3,140

AHA-46015

Kab Amira

554304

2920796

Grab

0.02

<0.2

13

19

27

AHA-46016

Kab Amira

554642

2921191

Grab composite

0.27

0.4

121

16

37

AHA-46017

Kab Amira

554644

2921203

Grab

2.33

0.4

18

4

18

AHA-46018

Kab Amira

554258

2921041

Grab

0.25

0.3

12

11

35

AHA-46019

Kab Amira

554438

2921269

Grab

3.00

1.2

512

5

51

AHA-46020

Kab Amira

554435

2921271

Grab

0.18

0.3

354

5

53

AHA-46021

Kab Amira

554432

2921264

Grab

0.03

<0.2

14

5

36

AHA-46022

Kab Amira

554530

2921342

Grab composite

7.51

1.5

310

11

41

AHA-46023

Kab Amira

554527

2921335

Grab composite

1.79

0.5

121

8

68

AHA-46024

Kab Amira

554184

2921699

Grab

0.09

<0.2

32

8

226

AHA-46025

Kab Amira

552843

2921555

Grab

9.41

3.5

153

1,255

1,390

AHA-46026

Kab Amira

552863

2921552

Grab

67.40

24.9

317

5,830

3,930

AHA-46027

Kab Amira

-

-

Duplicate of AHA-46026

73.90

24.8

339

6,390

4,160

AHA-45690

Semna

558686

2924590

Grab

0.14

<0.2

35

n/a

n/a

AHA-45691

Semna

558512

2924254

Grab

0.01

0.5

305

n/a

n/a

AHA-46031

Semna

558645

2924613

Chip channel

0.42

3.6

6,690

4

92

AHA-46032

Semna

558643

2924614

Chip channel

0.09

<0.2

143

3

92

AHA-46050

Semna

558777

2924731

Chip channel

32.50

2.6

36

14

14

AHA-46051

Semna

-

-

Blank

0.02

<0.2

5

6

114

AHA-46165

Semna

558911

2924667

Grab

2.22

0.4

176

5

26

AHA-46166

Semna

558387

2922580

Grab

0.25

0.2

21

8

6

AHA-46167

Semna

558329

2922531

Grab

1.08

0.3

146

6

9

AHA-46168

Semna

558880

2924599

Grab

0.13

1.7

15,260

9

111

AHA-46169

Semna

558938

2923925

Chip channel (single)

0.43

0.4

480

2

19

AHA-46170

Semna

558951

2923939

Chip channel (single)

36.30

34.8

28,960

5

35

AHA-46171

Semna

558951

2923939

Grab

125.0

56.8

32,550

3

20

AHA-46172

Semna

558543

2923609

Grab

0.48

0.6

349

5

273

AHA-46173

Semna

558539

2923608

Chip channel (single)

0.20

<0.2

183

2

18

AHA-46174

Semna

558539

2923607

Chip channel (single)

0.53

0.2

94

9

410

AHA-46175

Semna

558539

2923605

Grab

3.40

0.8

3,280

6

163

AHA-46176

Semna

558523

2923606

Chip channel (single)

0.02

<0.2

10

3

37

AHA-46177

Semna

559397

2924834

Chip channel (single)

4.48

4.0

553

10

734

AHA-46178

Semna

559306

2924403

Grab

1.03

0.2

6

4

11

AHA-46179

Semna

559083

2923871

Chip channel (single)

0.03

<0.2

20

3

27

AHA-46180

Semna

559087

2923867

Chip channel (single)

0.02

<0.2

31

4

52

AHA-46181

Semna

559083

2923866

Chip channel (single)

1.25

0.3

20

6

47

AHA-46182

Semna

558375

2923553

Grab

0.44

<0.2

30

5

49

AHA-46183

Semna

558665

2923446

Grab

3.24

2.3

1,505

3

369

AHA-46184

Semna

560040

2923416

Grab

5.07

1.8

11

n/a

n/a

AHA-46185

Semna

560084

2923853

Grab

7.01

1.8

2,750

n/a

n/a

Sample ID

Project

E

N

Sample type

Au (g/t)

Ag (g/t)

Cu (ppm)

Pb (ppm)

Zn (ppm)

AHA-46186

Semna

559841

2923322

Grab

0.66

0.6

277

n/a

n/a

AHA-46187

Semna

560214

2923850

Grab

19.80

28.4

60

n/a

n/a

AHA-46188

Semna

560211

2923781

Grab

8.82

9.5

9

n/a

n/a

AHA-46201

Semna

559254

2924057

Grab

1.59

4.2

4,570

4

156

AHA-46202

Semna

559265

2924052

Grab

0.93

1.4

2,800

6

13,200

AHA-46203

Semna

559426

2923900

Chip channel (single)

1.66

0.5

644

9

570

AHA-46204

Semna

559420

2923904

Chip channel (single)

0.11

<0.2

45

5

109

AHA-46205

Semna

559415

2923901

Chip channel (single)

1.81

<0.2

87

4

39

AHA-46206

Semna

559408

2923899

Chip channel (single)

0.96

0.2

17

4

50

AHA-46207

Semna

559430

2923843

Chip channel (single)

0.01

<0.2

6

5

36

AHA-46208

Semna

559403

2923722

Chip channel (single)

0.12

0.9

18

38

77

AHA-46209

Semna

559403

2923740

Chip channel (single)

0.09

<0.2

13

8

39

AHA-46210

Semna

559229

2923692

Chip channel (single)

0.11

<0.2

23

7

102

AHA-46211

Semna

559223

2923682

Chip channel (single)

0.02

<0.2

35

7

122

AHA-46212

Semna

559168

2923477

Chip channel (single)

13.90

1.9

740

5

92

AHA-46213

Semna

559163

2923447

Chip channel (single)

0.35

0.2

863

7

91

AHA-45692

Zeno

551536

2925822

Grab

0.01

0.6

288

n/a

n/a

AHA-45693

Zeno

551819

2926326

Grab

0.23

0.2

160

n/a

n/a

AHA-45694

Zeno

550622

2926279

Grab

0.07

2.7

9,730

n/a

n/a

AHA-45695

Zeno

550808

2926606

Grab

0.04

0.7

11

n/a

n/a

AHA-45696

Zeno

551674

2926196

Grab

0.02

0.2

524

n/a

n/a

AHA-45697

Zeno

551910

2925780

Grab

1.53

0.6

11

n/a

n/a

AHA-45698

Zeno

552764

2925324

Grab

45.10

3.1

83

n/a

n/a

AHA-45699

Zeno

552812

2925588

Grab

1.43

0.3

71

n/a

n/a

AHA-45700

Zeno

551600

2926183

Grab

0.16

0.3

266

n/a

n/a

AHA-45701

Zeno

552786

2925562

Grab

0.09

<0.2

35

n/a

n/a

AHA-45702

Zeno

552729

2925634

Grab

0.07

0.4

82

n/a

n/a

AHA-45703

Zeno

552648

2925514

Ore pile grab

1.81

0.5

542

n/a

n/a

AHA-45704

Zeno

552501

2925281

Grab

0.15

<0.2

41

n/a

n/a

AHA-45705

Zeno

552581

2925451

Grab

1.40

<0.2

29

n/a

n/a

AHA-45706

Zeno

552549

2925678

Grab

0.06

<0.2

6

n/a

n/a

AHA-45707

Zeno

552661

2925781

Grab

0.01

<0.2

1

n/a

n/a

AHA-45708

Zeno

552778

2925658

Grab

0.69

<0.2

253

n/a

n/a

AHA-45709

Zeno

552977

2925636

Grab

0.03

<0.2

142

n/a

n/a

AHA-45710

Zeno

553046

2925515

Grab

4.71

0.5

30

n/a

n/a

AHA-45711

Zeno

552994

2925498

Grab

0.02

<0.2

11

n/a

n/a

AHA-45712

Zeno

551852

2926684

Grab

0.05

0.2

115

n/a

n/a

AHA-45713

Zeno

553059

2925438

Grab

26.90

3.1

826

n/a

n/a

AHA-45714

Zeno

553053

2925433

Grab

4.06

0.7

674

n/a

n/a

AHA-45715

Zeno

552825

2925848

Grab

4.27

0.5

110

n/a

n/a

AHA-45716

Zeno

552877

2925780

Grab

0.15

<0.2

46

n/a

n/a

AHA-45717

Zeno

552924

2925759

Grab

0.85

<0.2

267

n/a

n/a

AHA-45718

Zeno

552927

2926073

Grab

5.04

14.9

19,270

n/a

n/a

AHA-45719

Zeno

552866

2926152

Grab

0.07

0.9

5,170

n/a

n/a

AHA-45720

Zeno

552800

2926361

Grab

0.07

<0.2

175

n/a

n/a

AHA-45721

Zeno

552803

2926362

Grab

0.20

0.2

339

n/a

n/a

AHA-45722

Zeno

552671

2926211

Grab

0.03

<0.2

60

n/a

n/a

AHA-45723

Zeno

552717

2926248

Grab

0.02

<0.2

54

n/a

n/a

Sample ID

Project

E

N

Sample type

Au (g/t)

Ag (g/t)

Cu (ppm)

Pb (ppm)

Zn (ppm)

AHA-45724

Zeno

552508

2926296

Grab

0.06

<0.2

20

n/a

n/a

AHA-45725

Zeno

552455

2926289

Grab

1.52

0.3

62

n/a

n/a

AHA-45726

Zeno

553258

2926196

Ore pile grab

0.56

0.2

178

n/a

n/a

AHA-45727

Zeno

553518

2924794

Grab

0.16

0.2

18

n/a

n/a

AHA-45728

Zeno

553461

2924959

Grab

0.26

<0.2

67

n/a

n/a

AHA-45729

Zeno

553992

2925742

Grab

0.40

<0.2

51

n/a

n/a

AHA-45730

Zeno

553972

2925742

Grab

5.15

3.5

244

n/a

n/a

AHA-45731

Zeno

553916

2925741

Grab

0.47

0.4

172

n/a

n/a

AHA-45732

Zeno

553830

2925934

Grab

0.68

0.3

8

n/a

n/a

AHA-45733

Zeno

553927

2925943

Grab

0.39

<0.2

168

n/a

n/a

AHA-45734

Zeno

553983

2925931

Grab

0.71

0.3

114

n/a

n/a

AHA-45735

Zeno

554048

2925987

Grab

0.07

<0.2

3

n/a

n/a

AHA-45736

Zeno

554158

2925902

Ore pile grab

0.36

<0.2

7

n/a

n/a

AHA-45737

Zeno

554200

2925919

Grab

0.02

<0.2

7

n/a

n/a

AHA-45738

Zeno

553914

2925878

Grab

0.26

<0.2

20

n/a

n/a

AHA-45739

Zeno

553816

2925812

Grab

2.92

0.6

94

n/a

n/a

AHA-45740

Zeno

553813

2925769

Ore pile grab

0.12

<0.2

6

n/a

n/a

AHA-45741

Zeno

554258

2925855

Grab

0.08

<0.2

30

n/a

n/a

AHA-45742

Zeno

554260

2925860

Grab

5.80

1.0

266

n/a

n/a

AHA-45743

Zeno

554233

2925859

Grab

0.14

0.5

646

n/a

n/a

AHA-45791

Zeno

554193

2925305

Grab

1.78

<0.2

57

n/a

n/a

AHA-45792

Zeno

554192

2925303

Grab

24.50

8.2

83

n/a

n/a

AHA-45793

Zeno

554253

2925262

Grab

1.72

<0.2

19

n/a

n/a

AHA-45794

Zeno

554644

2925500

Grab

0.61

<0.2

124

n/a

n/a

AHA-45795

Zeno

554096

2925155

Ore pile grab

8.81

2.3

82

n/a

n/a

AHA-45796

Zeno

552934

2924804

Ore pile grab

0.30

<0.2

44

n/a

n/a

AHA-45797

Zeno

554425

2924996

Grab

0.50

0.3

72

n/a

n/a

AHA-45798

Zeno

-

-

Blank

0.01

<0.2

12

n/a

n/a

Notes:

  1. All coordinates are UTM (WGS84) Zone 36R
  2. Au analysed using Au-AA23 analytical code, overlimit assays >10 g/t re-analysed using Au-GRA21 analytical code
  3. n/a: not assayed

Appendix B: Sample location plans

Figure B3: Black Gaharish prospect - sampling location plan
Figure B4: Bohlog - Kab Amira (southern) prospects- sampling location plan
Figure B5: Kab Amira prospect - sampling location plan
Figure B6: Semna prospect - sampling location plan
Figure B7: Zeno prospect (north-western area) - sampling location plan

SOURCE: Aton Resources Inc.



View the original press release on accesswire.com


Bewerten 
A A A
PDF Versenden Drucken

Für den Inhalt des Beitrages ist allein der Autor verantwortlich bzw. die aufgeführte Quelle. Bild- oder Filmrechte liegen beim Autor/Quelle bzw. bei der vom ihm benannten Quelle. Bei Übersetzungen können Fehler nicht ausgeschlossen werden. Der vertretene Standpunkt eines Autors spiegelt generell nicht die Meinung des Webseiten-Betreibers wieder. Mittels der Veröffentlichung will dieser lediglich ein pluralistisches Meinungsbild darstellen. Direkte oder indirekte Aussagen in einem Beitrag stellen keinerlei Aufforderung zum Kauf-/Verkauf von Wertpapieren dar. Wir wehren uns gegen jede Form von Hass, Diskriminierung und Verletzung der Menschenwürde. Beachten Sie bitte auch unsere AGB/Disclaimer!




Mineninfo

Aton Resources Inc.

Aton Resources Inc.
Bergbau
Kanada
A2QES8
CA0496AP2026
www.atonresources.com
Minenprofile
Neuste Artikel
Alle Angaben ohne Gewähr! Copyright © by GoldSeiten.de 1999-2024.
Die Reproduktion, Modifikation oder Verwendung der Inhalte ganz oder teilweise ohne schriftliche Genehmigung ist untersagt!

"Wir weisen Sie ausdrücklich auf unser virtuelles Hausrecht hin!"
AGB | Datenschutz | Impressum | Kontakt | Suche | FAQ | RRS-Feeds | Mediadaten | Sitemap