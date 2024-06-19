Collective Mining is Adding a Sixth Drill Rig and Commences a VTEM/ZTEM Geophysical Survey at the Guayabales Project

TORONTO, June 19, 2024 - Collective Mining Ltd. (TSX: CNL) (OTCQX: CNLMF) (FSE: GG1) ("Collective" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that a comprehensive airborne geophysical survey covering the Company's Guayabales Project in Caldas, Colombia will commence in the coming days. The Company is fully funded for its 2024 budget with US$23.6 million in its treasury as of May 16, 2024.

Additionally, a sixth drill rig is being mobilized to the Guayabales Project as part of its fully funded 40,000 metres drill program for 2024. Drill rigs are currently operating at the Apollo, Box, Olympus and Trap targets with the sixth rig to commence drilling for the first time at the grassroot generated X target located in the southern portion of the project area. Drill cores from multiple holes are currently being assayed at ALS Laboratory in Lima, Peru with results expected in short order.

Ari Sussman, Executive Chairman commented: "The enormous potential of our Guayabales Project has already been proven based on the number of discoveries that we have made by drilling within the confines of areas defined by limited outcrop exposure. Since over 90% of the project remains under cover, commissioning an airborne VTEM and ZTEM survey makes a lot of sense to assist us in outlining new targets in areas with no outcrop. In particular, we are excited to use the results to refine planned future drilling at the Plutus target given its sheer scale and lack of outcropping rock to sample."

Highlights (see Figure 1)

The airborne geophysical program will be undertaken by Geotech Ltd. and will cover a total area of 74 km2 with 1,449 flight line kilometres (100 metre line spacing) and includes helicopter borne Versatile Time-domain Electromagnetic (VTEM) and Z-Axis Tipper Electromagnetic system (ZTEM) surveys. The primary objective of the program is to detect conductive sulphide bearing ore bodies, similar to the Apollo system, at depths beginning directly below the surficial cover to up to 2,000 metres depth.

The Company's exploration team has recently completed petrophysical measurements on 13 kilometres of drill core from the Apollo system, which highlights a strong and distinctive conductivity signature related to the sulphide minerals and associated alteration. This work endorses the effectiveness and application of the airborne survey methodologies selected.

The Guayabales project area has very limited outcrop exposure (<10%) due to extensive cover material caused by historic landslides and surficial ash deposits and exploration drilling to date has been focused exclusively on limited areas with good soil and rock assays. The airborne survey will enable our exploration team to develop drill targets in these covered areas, including the large Plutus target where reconnaissance drilling in 2023 intercepted 136.45 metres @ 1.31 g/t AuEq (Hole #PNC-2, see press release dated October 11, 2023).

The airborne surveys will be completed in July 2024 with processing of data and interpretation expected before the end of Q3, 2024. Drilling on new targets generated from the survey could commence as early as Q4, 2024.

Figure 1: Plan View of the Guayabales Project With ZTEM-VTEM Geophysical Survey Extension Announced in This Release

Founded by the team that developed and sold Continental Gold Inc. to Zijin Mining for approximately $2 billion in enterprise value, Collective is a copper, silver, gold and tungsten exploration company with projects in Caldas, Colombia. The Company has options to acquire 100% interests in two projects located directly within an established mining camp with ten fully permitted and operating mines.

The Company's flagship project, Guayabales, is anchored by the Apollo system, which hosts the large-scale, bulk-tonnage and high-grade copper-silver-gold-tungsten Apollo porphyry system. The Company's 2024 objective is to expand the Apollo system, prove that the recent discoveries at the Olympus and Trap targets evolve into large scale systems and make a new discovery at either the Box, Tower or X targets.

Management, insiders, a strategic investor and close family and friends own nearly 50% of the outstanding shares of the Company and as a result, are fully aligned with shareholders. The Company is listed on the TSX under the trading symbol "CNL", on the OTCQX under the trading symbol "CNLMF" and on the FSE under the trading symbol "GG1".

Qualified Person (QP) and NI43-101 Disclosure

David J Reading is the designated Qualified Person for this news release within the meaning of National Instrument 43-101 ("NI 43-101") and has reviewed and verified that the technical information contained herein is accurate and approves of the written disclosure of same. Mr. Reading has an MSc in Economic Geology and is a Fellow of the Institute of Materials, Minerals and Mining and of the Society of Economic Geology (SEG).

Technical Information

Z‐Tipper Axis Electromagnetic (ZTEM), exclusive to Geotech Ltd. and a first in the geophysical business, is an airborne electromagnetic survey system which detects anomalies in the earth's natural magnetic field, whereas the now well-known VTEM (Versatile Time-domain Electromagnetic) system uses electromagnetic signals to locate conductive anomalies as well as mapping lateral and vertical variation in resistivity. These disruptions are caused by zones of rock that conduct or resist electrical current more than the surrounding rock, like ore deposits.

