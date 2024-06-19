Pampa Metals Announces Fully Subscribed $2.6m Private Placement

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

VANCOUVER, June 19, 2024 - Pampa Metals Corp. ("Pampa Metals" or the "Company") (CSE:PM)(FSE:FIRA)(OTCQB:PMMCF) is pleased to announce a fully subscribed non-brokered private placement (the "Placement") of 9,600,000 units ("Units") at a price of $0.27 per Unit for gross proceeds of $2,592,000 ("Proceeds"). Each Unit will consist of one fully paid common share and a half purchase warrant. Each whole warrant (a "Warrant") shall entitle the holder to acquire an additional common share at a price of $0.50 for a period of 3 years after the closing of the Placement.

The Placement has been fully subscribed by a natural resources fund.

Proceeds will fund continuing exploration at the Piuquenes Copper-Gold Porphyry Project, where the Company recently reported results from the third drillhole of its maiden program ( refer 23 May 2024 News Release ) including:

801 m @ 0.40% Cu, 0.51 g/t Au, 2.87 g/t Ag (from 54 to 855m (EOH))

including 518 m @ 0.53% Cu, 0.73 g/t Au, 3.45 g/t Ag (from 192 to 710)

including 176 m @ 0.71% Cu, 0.74 g/t Au, 4.86 g/t Ag (from 192 to 368)

including 64 m @ 0.75%, 1.2 g/t Au, 4.60 g/t Ag (554 to 618m)

including 32m @ 0.64% Cu, 0.71 g/t Au, 4.54 g/t Ag (642 to 674m)

In connection with the Placement, the Company will pay a finder's fee to Raymond James Ltd.

The anticipated closing date of the Placement is June 28, 2024.

Any securities issued in connection with the Placement will be subject to a four-month hold period, in accordance with securities laws and the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange, as applicable. The Placement is subject to CSE acceptance.

