South Star Battery Metals Announces Land Purchase, Construction Update, and the Approval of the Definitive Mining Licenses For Phases 1, 2 & 3 for its Santa Cruz Graphite Mine in Brazil

Santa Cruz Graphite Mine Highlights:

Final payment of land purchase for Phase 1 Plant and Operations.

Approval of the Definitive Mining Licenses For Phases 1, 2 & 3. All mining and environmental licenses/permits are approved and in-hand for the future phased, modular expansion of Santa Cruz graphite production up to 50,000 tonnes/year.

Phase 1 construction is on schedule for substantial completion by the end of June 2024 followed by a 6-week plant commissioning and ramp-up period. Commercial sales are planned to start in September 2024. Name plate production capacity is expected to be reached in Q4 2024.

VANCOUVER, June 19, 2024 - South Star Battery Metals Corp. ("South Star" or the "Company") (TSXV:STS)(OTCQB:STSBF) is pleased to announce the final payment of the previously announced (Aug. 02, 2022) land purchase required for construction of the Phase 1 mine and plant facilities. The farm totals approximately 325 hectares and is where all the plant facilities, mine and infrastructure installations are required for the first three years of operations at its Santa Cruz Graphite Project in Bahia, Brazil.

Santa Cruz Graphite Definitive Mining License For Phases 1, 2 and 3 and Mine Construction Update

The definitive mining license for 5 areas totaling 4,431 hectares for South Star's flagship Santa Cruz Graphite Mine ("Santa Cruz") in northeastern Brazil's Bahia state has been approved by the Brazilian Ministry of Mines and Energy ("MME"). These licenses are for life-of-mine and include all the main areas required for Phases 1, 2 and 3 mining operations. Three additional claims are in final evaluation at MME, and the Company expects approval by Q3 2024.

South Star's flagship Santa Cruz Graphite Mine ("Santa Cruz") in northeastern Brazil's Bahia state is scheduled to complete construction of the Phase 1 plant in June of 2024, followed by an estimated six weeks of commissioning and production ramp-up. The current Phase 1 plant can produce approximately 1,000 tonnes per month, once steady-state operations are reached.

Richard Pearce, CEO of South Star, remarked, "The Company now owns the land where our Phase 1 installations and operations are located, and the purchase further strengthens our balance sheet. With the approval of the definitive mining licenses, Phases 2 and 3 of Santa Cruz are now derisked from a permitting and licensing standpoint, and we have a clear path to scaling production as the markets and our clients ask for additional high-quality Brazilian graphite concentrates. Our agreement with Sprott already secures approximately 50% of our Phase 2 CAPEX, and our team is pushing to complete an updated Feasibility Study on Santa Cruz incorporating Phase 3 production. As promised, our team is executing on our strategy to deliver responsible production with phased, modular plants, scalable assets in Tier-1 jurisdictions, and a go-to-market strategy to take advantage of being one of the first movers in the Americas. Santa Cruz is the first new graphite production in the Americas since 1996."

# # #

ABOUT SOUTH STAR BATTERY METALS CORP.

South Star Battery Metals Corp. is a Canadian battery metals project developer focused on the selective acquisition and development of near-term production projects in the Americas. South Star's Santa Cruz Graphite Project, located in Southern Bahia, Brazil is the first of a series of industrial and battery metals projects that will be put into production. Brazil is the second-largest graphite-producing region in the world with more than 80 years of continuous mining. Santa Cruz has at-surface mineralization in friable materials, and successful large-scale pilot-plant testing (> 30t) has been completed. The results of the testing show that approximately 65% of graphite concentrate is +80 mesh with good recoveries and 95%-99% graphitic carbon (Cg). With excellent infrastructure and logistics, South Star is fully funded for Phase 1, and the construction and commissioning are underway. Santa Cruz will be the first new graphite production in the Americas since 1996, with Phase 1 commercial production projected in Q3 2024. Phase 2 production (25,000 tpa) is partially funded and planned for 2026, while Phase 3 (50,000 tpa) is scheduled for 2028.

South Star's second project in the development pipeline is strategically located in Alabama in the center of a developing electric vehicle, aerospace, and defense hub in the southeastern United States. The BamaStar Project includes a historic mine active during the First and Second World Wars. A NI43-101 technical report with the maiden resource estimate has been filed on SEDAR. Trenching, Phase 1 drilling, sampling, analysis, and preliminary metallurgical testing have been completed. The testing indicates a traditional crush/grind/flotation concentration circuit that achieved grades of approximately 94-97% Cg with approximately 86% recoveries. South Star is executing on its plan to create a multi-asset, diversified battery metals company with near-term operations in strategic jurisdictions. South Star trades on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol STS, and on the OTCQB under the symbol STSBF.

South Star is committed to a corporate culture, project execution plan and safe operations that embrace the highest standards of ESG principles, based on transparency, stakeholder engagement, ongoing education, and stewardship. To learn more, please visit the Company website at http://www.southstarbatterymetals.com.

This news release has been reviewed and approved by Richard Pearce, P.E., a "Qualified Person" under National Instrument 43-101 and President and CEO of South Star Battery Metals Corp.

On behalf of the Board,

MR. RICHARD PEARCE

Chief Executive Officer

