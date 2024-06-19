Harvest Gold Prepares Drill Targeting Exploration Program for its Urban Barry Properties in the Abitibi Region of Quebec

Vancouver - June 19, 2024 ? Harvest Gold Corp. (TSXV: HVG) ("Harvest Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to report that it is in the final preparation stages for an extensive geochemical and prospecting program on its district scale, three property package in the Urban-Barry area of the Abitibi Greenstone Belt, Quebec (see Figure 1).

Harvest Gold Senior Technical Consultant, Louis Martin, states: "A combination of basic exploration fundamentals for a property package of this size, including interpretation of recent airborne geophysics, detailed regional geochemistry and targeted 'boots on the ground' prospecting remain the best tools for finding a new deposit."

At the Mosseau property, the Company is planning to use detailed soil geochemistry sampling, (see Figure 3), a rigorous prospecting and mapping program and regional till sampling. This detailed exploration work on Mosseau, in conjunction with historical information and recently completed magnetic interpretation will help define priority targets for a drill program this winter.

Prospecting and geological mapping are also planned for the Urban Barry and Labelle properties, with some till sampling also planned for Urban Barry. The Company has forwarded work tenders to several companies specializing in carrying out such geochemical programs.

Rick Mark, President and CEO of Harvest Gold commented: "We are employing tried and tested exploration techniques to systematically define immediate drill targets on Mosseau for the drill program planned this winter, as well as to advance our Urban Barry and Labelle projects to the target definition stage."



Figure 1: Harvest Gold properties in the Urban-Barry Region

Geophysics Insights

Interpretation of the 2024 high-resolution airborne magnetic survey has identified several magnetic domains, some of which contain the majority of known gold showings (see Figure 2). This summer's work will focus on soil surveys and prospecting over this favoured geological stratigraphy and magnetic features.



Figure 2: Magnetic domains and Gold Showings on the Mosseau property



Figure 3: Proposed Soil and Till Sampling Programs on Mosseau

Qualified Person Disclosure

The disclosure of technical or scientific information in this press release has been reviewed and approved by Louis Martin, P.Geo. (OGQ 364), Qualified Person for Harvest Gold. Mr. Martin serves as a "Qualified Person" as defined in National Instrument 43-101, Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects of the Canadian Securities Administrators.

About Harvest Gold Corporation

Harvest Gold is focused on exploring for near surface gold deposits and copper-gold porphyry deposits in politically stable mining jurisdictions. Harvest Gold's board of directors, management team and technical advisors have collective geological and financing experience exceeding 400 years.

Harvest Gold has three active gold projects focused in the Urban Barry area, totalling 329 claims covering 17,539.25 ha, located approximately 45-70 km west of the Osisko-Gold Fields Windfall Deposit.

Harvest Gold acknowledges that the Mosseau Gold Project straddles the Eeyou Istchee-James Bay and Abitibi territories. Harvest Gold is committed to developing positive and mutually beneficial relationships based on respect and transparency with local Indigenous communities.

