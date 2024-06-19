Val-d'Or Mining Announces Option Grants

Val-d'Or, Quebec--(Newsfile Corp. - June 19, 2024) - Val-d'Or Mining Corporation (TSXV: VZZ) (the "Company" or "Val-d'Or Mining") announces that the Company's Board has granted incentive stock options to its directors, officers, employees and consultants entitling the purchase of an aggregate 2,320,000 common shares at a per share price of $0.06 for a period of 5 years.

About Val-d'Or Mining Corporation

Val-d'Or Mining Corporation is a junior natural resource issuer involved in the process of acquiring and exploring its mineral property assets, most of which are situated in the Abitibi Greenstone Belt of NE Ontario and NW Québec. To complement its current property interests, the Company regularly evaluates new opportunities for staking and/or acquisitions. Outside of its principal regional focus in the Abitibi Greenstone Belt, the Company holds several other properties in Northern Québec (Nunavik) covering different geological environments and commodities (Ni-Cu-PGE's).

The Company has an expertise in the identification and generation of new projects, and in early-stage exploration. The mineral commodities of interest are broad, and range from gold, copper-zinc-silver, nickel-copper-PGE to industrial and energy minerals. After the initial value creation in the 100%-owned, or majority-owned properties, the Company seeks option/joint venture partners with the technical expertise and financial capacity to conduct more advanced exploration projects.

