Fidelity Minerals Announces Closing of Shares for Debt Transaction and Loans from Lions Bay Capital Inc.

Vancouver - Fidelity Minerals Corp. (TSX-V: FMN | FSE: S5GM | SSE: MNYC) ("Fidelity" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that, further to the news release of March 1, 2024, the Company has settled debt in the amount of $701,882.50 by the issuance of 14,037,650 common shares at a deemed price of $0.05 per share (the "Settlement Shares"). The Settlement Shares are subject to a four-month hold period expiring on October 20, 2024.

Of the shares for debt settlement, $180,245 was owed to insiders of the Company related to outstanding fees and $425,000 was owed to Lions Bay Capital Inc. ("Lions Bay") related to outstanding loans. Lions Bay is a major shareholder of Fidelity and has provided continued support in the form of unsecured non-interest-bearing advances ("Loans") to Company since December of 2022 which totalled $622,477 prior to the shares for debt settlement. Subsequent to the shares for debt transaction, the Loans outstanding from Lions Bay is $197,477.

The debt settlement with each insider will be a "related party transaction" under Policy 5.9 of the TSX Venture Exchange and Multilateral Instrument 61-101 - Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101"). The debt settlement with each of these individuals is exempt from the minority approval and formal valuation requirements of MI 61-101 pursuant to subsections 5.5(a) and 5.7(1)(a) of MI 61-101 as neither the fair market value of the debt, nor the fair market value of the shares to be issued in settlement of the debt, exceeds 25% of the Company's market capitalization.

Fidelity Minerals Corp. has assembled a portfolio of high-quality mining assets in Peru and aims to delineate major deposits on these properties that could attract the interest of mid-tier and major mining companies. Fidelity has a portfolio of assets in Peru and is currently focused on progressing its most advanced project - Las Huaquillas. Fidelity is also looking to opportunistically expand its project portfolio with accretive acquisitions. The company is backed by an experienced management team with diverse technical, market, and commercial expertise and is supported by committed, and sophisticated investors focused on building long-term value.

