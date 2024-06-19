Yukon Metals Lists on Frankfurt Stock Exchange

VANCOUVER, June 19, 2024 - Yukon Metals Corp. (CSE: YMC) (FSE: E770) is pleased to announce that the Company's shares have been accepted for listing on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (the "FSE"), under the symbol "E770".

"Yukon Metals is committed to provide long-term liquidity to investors, which is enhanced by listing on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, one of the world's largest trading markets" said Rory Quinn, Chief Executive Officer. "Yukon Metals will support this listing with marketing activity in Europe and German speaking markets which will include German translation of news releases. I look forward to communicating more listing success in the coming weeks, further increasing access to our shares across key markets."

About Yukon Metals Corp.

Yukon Metals represents a property portfolio built on over 30 years of prospecting by the Berdahl family, the prospecting team behind Snowline Gold's portfolio of primary gold assets. The Yukon Metals portfolio consists primarily of copper-gold and silver-lead-zinc assets, with a substantial gold and silver component. The Company is led by an experienced Board of Directors and Management Team across technical, exploration and finance disciplines.

Yukon Metals is focused on fostering sustainable growth and prosperity within Yukon's local communities, while simultaneously enhancing shareholder value. Our strategy centers around inclusivity and shared prosperity, offering both community members and investors the chance to contribute to, and benefit from, our ventures.

The Yukon

The Yukon ranks 10th most prospective for mineral potential across global jurisdictions according to the Fraser Institute (Fraser Institute Survey of Mining Companies 2023) and is host to a highly experienced and conscientious local workforce, created by a long culture of exploration coupled with deep respect for the land. Recent major discoveries with local roots such as Snowline Gold's (SGD) Rogue Project - Valley Discovery, demonstrate the Yukon's potential to generate fresh district-scale mining opportunities.

For more information about Yukon Metals, please contact:

Rory Quinn, President & CEO

Yukon Metals Corp.

Email: info@yukonmetals.com

