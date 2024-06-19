BTU Option Grant

VANCOUVER, June 19, 2024 - BTU Metals Corp. ("BTU" or the "Company") (TSXV:BTU);(OTCQB:BTUMF) announces it has granted a total of 4,850,000 stock options to directors, officers and consultants of the company exercisable at a price of $0.05 per share for a period of three years from the date of grant. The options have been granted in accordance with the company's stock option plan.

BTU Metals Corp. is a junior mining exploration company looking to acquire high quality exploration projects to add to its portfolio for the benefit of its stakeholders. The Company's main assets are the Dixie Halo Project located in Red Lake, Ontario immediately adjacent to the Great Bear Project and the recently acquired Echum and Hubcap properties in the active Wawa gold district. The Company has no debt, no property obligations and maintains a cash balance of approximately $1.5M.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS: This news release contains forward-looking statements, which relate to future events or future performance and reflect management's current expectations and assumptions. Such forward-looking statements reflect management's current beliefs and are based on assumptions made by and information currently available to the Company. Investors are cautioned that these forward looking statements are neither promises nor guarantees, and are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause future results to differ materially from those expected. These forward -looking statements are made as of the date hereof and, except as required under applicable securities legislation, the Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances. All of the forward-looking statements made in this press release are qualified by these cautionary statements and by those made in our filings with SEDAR in Canada (available at WWW.SEDAR.COM).

