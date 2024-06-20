Lithium Argentina Publishes 2023 Sustainability Report

VANCOUVER, June 19, 2024 - Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp. (TSX: LAAC) (NYSE: LAAC) ("Lithium Argentina" or the "Company") announces the release of its 2023 Sustainability Report, "Enabling a Clean Energy Transition with Responsible Lithium" (the "Sustainability Report"). The Sustainability Report highlights the Company's overall Environmental, Social and Governance ("ESG") progress from January 1, 2023- December 31, 2023 (the "Reporting Period") and reflects its commitment to creating sustainable value by being a safe, environmentally responsible and inclusive lithium company.

Sam Pigott, President and CEO of Lithium Argentina commented: "Our Sustainability Report reflects our unwavering dedication to environmental stewardship, social responsibility and corporate governance. We are committed to transparency and sustainability in a future where responsible lithium production drives positive change globally".

During 2023, operations began at the Caucharí-Olaroz project, marking a milestone for Lithium Argentina. The project was able to produce around 6,000 tonnes of lithium carbonate between June and December of last year, allowing for its first contributions towards the electrification of the automobile industry. Additionally, the Company developed a comprehensive data collection and reporting process which included the creation of an inventory of Scope 1 and Scope 2 emissions.

In the report we highlighted other ESG related achievements which included, but were not limited to the following:

Continued work to record and identify new species, following the identification of over 400 species

Issuance of a Human Rights Policy and a standalone Anti-Corruption and Bribery Policy in October 2023

Five of eight board members are independent, one of eight board members is female and five nationalities are represented on the Board

27% of employees at Caucharí-Olaroz are from site-adjacent indigenous communities, and 47% are from Jujuy province.

ABOUT LITHIUM ARGENTINA

Lithium Argentina is an emerging producer of lithium carbonate for use primarily in lithium-ion batteries and electric vehicles. The Company, in partnership with Ganfeng Lithium Co, Ltd., is ramping up production of the Caucharí-Olaroz lithium brine operation in Argentina and advancing development of additional lithium resources in the region. Lithium Argentina currently trades on the TSX and on the NYSE, under the ticker symbol "LAAC."

