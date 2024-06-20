Calibre Mining Appoints Daniella Dimitrov as Senior Vice President & Chief Financial Officer

VANCOUVER, June 20, 2024 - Calibre Mining (TSX: CXB; OTCQX: CXBMF) ("Calibre" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that effective June 25, 2024, Daniella Dimitrov has been appointed Senior Vice President ("SVP") & Chief Financial Officer ("CFO") of the Company.



Darren Hall, President and CEO of Calibre stated: "I am delighted to welcome Daniella Dimitrov to the Calibre team as SVP & CFO. Daniella is a highly accomplished executive with extensive leadership experience in mining and capital markets. Her experience and reputation make her the right choice to lead our finance team and we look forward to her valuable contributions as we advance toward becoming a mid-tier gold producer."

Daniella Dimitrov comes to Calibre with over 20 years of experience in mining and capital markets. Prior to joining Calibre, she served as the CFO of IAMGold Corp. and, for a period, also as President and Interim Chief Executive Officer ("CEO"). Ms. Dimitrov's previous roles include Partner, Investment Banking, with Sprott Capital Partners, CEO and, prior to this, CFO, of Orvana Minerals, Executive Vice Chair of Baffinland Iron and Chief Operating Officer of Dundee Securities. Ms. Dimitrov has also held various corporate development positions in mining and financial services. Furthermore, Ms. Dimitrov brings extensive governance experience, spanning more than 15 years, including with the Canadian Securities Administrators, Ontario's Mining Advisory group and several mining companies.

Ms. Dimitrov holds a Global Executive MBA from the Kellogg School of Management and Schulich School of Business, a law degree from the University of Windsor and is a National Association of Corporate Directors (NACD) Directorship Certified™. Ms. Dimitrov was previously chosen as one of the Top 100 Global Inspirational Women in Mining.

About Calibre

Calibre is a Canadian-listed, Americas focused, growing mid-tier gold producer with a strong pipeline of development and exploration opportunities across Newfoundland & Labrador in Canada, Nevada and Washington in the USA, and Nicaragua. Calibre is focused on delivering sustainable value for shareholders, local communities and all stakeholders through responsible operations and a disciplined approach to growth. With a strong balance sheet, a proven management team, strong operating cash flow, accretive development projects and district-scale exploration opportunities Calibre will unlock significant value.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

"Darren Hall"

Darren Hall, President & Chief Executive Officer

For further information, please contact:

Ryan King

SVP Corporate Development & IR

T: 604.628.1012

E: calibre@calibremining.com

W: www.calibremining.com

Calibre's head office is located at Suite 1560, 200 Burrard St., Vancouver, British Columbia, V6C 3L6.

X / Facebook / LinkedIn / YouTube

The Toronto Stock Exchange has neither reviewed nor accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.