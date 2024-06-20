NEW YORK, NY / News Direct/ June 20th, 2024 / Best Growth Stocks, a leading independent equity research and corporate access firm focused on finding and reporting on the best growth stocks utilizing an exclusive AI-assisted research model recently issued an alarming Bitcoin price prediction, the top publicly traded bitcoin miners and ranks them by key metrics. Highlighting Hut 8 Corp . a leading, vertically integrated operator of large-scale energy infrastructure and one of North America's largest Bitcoin miners.Hut 8 Corp (NASDAQ: HUT) and Bitcoin have garnered significant investor attention following reports of rising US debt and deteriorating macroeconomic conditions.Best Growth Stock's exclusive AI model has issued an alarming Bitcoin price prediction based on rising US debt and certain macroeconomic conditions, highlighting the top publicly listed Bitcoin miners using three key metrics: growth, financial standing, and operational efficiency.Access this full analysis free: https://bestgrowthstocks.com/access-bitcoin-predictions-and-top-miners-list/(If you cannot click the link above, copy and paste to your browser may be required)Access this full analysis free: https://bestgrowthstocks.com/access-bitcoin-predictions-and-top-miners-list/(If you cannot click the link above, copy and paste to your browser may be required)About Hut 8Hut 8 Corp. is an energy infrastructure operator and Bitcoin miner with self-mining, hosting, managed services, and traditional data center operations across North America. Headquartered in Miami, Florida, Hut 8 Corp.'s portfolio comprises nineteen sites: ten Bitcoin mining, hosting, and Managed Services sites in Alberta, New York, Nebraska, and Texas, five high performance computing data centers in British Columbia and Ontario, and four power generation assets in Ontario. For more information, visit www.hut8.com and follow us on X (formerly known as Twitter) at @Hut8Corp.About Best Growth StocksBest Growth Stocks is a leading independent equity research and corporate access firm focused on finding and reporting on the best growth stocks utilizing our exclusive ai-assisted research. BGS is also a financial news provider, focused on giving investors direct access to CEOs of promising, publicly-traded companies, and market experts. Our CEO interviews aim to answer the questions that rest on the minds of current and future shareholders. This is not to be construed as financial advice. Please consult with a licensed financial advisor before making any investment decisions.Best Growth StocksSteve MacalbryEditor@bestgrowthstocks.comView source version on newsdirect.com: https://newsdirect.com/news/bestgrowthstocks-com-ai-model-issues-an-alarming-bitcoin-price-prediction-and-the-top-bitcoin-miners-highlighting-hut-8-corp-649443396