Mayfair Announces Appointment of New Directors

MATHESON, June 20, 2024 - Mayfair Gold Corp. (TSXV: MFG) (OTCQB: MFGCF) ("Mayfair" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that Ms. Christine Hsieh and Mr. Zach Allwright have been appointed as directors of the Company effective June 20, 2024.

About Christine Hsieh

Christine Hsieh is an international commercial lawyer with 25 years of global practice experience, including 13 years focusing on resources. Ms. Hsieh is currently the Group General Counsel for Promethiem AG. Previously Ms. Hsieh was the Executive Director - M&A of Eurasian Resources Group where she dealt with legal matters related to mining and infrastructure projects. Additionally, she served as Legal Counsel at Glencore International AG and gained early career experience at various law firms, specializing in the global energy and resources sector. She holds a Bachelor of Arts in Economics from the University of California, Berkeley and a law degree from Georgetown University.

About Zach Allwright

Zach Allwright is a skilled mining professional with 15 years of diversified international experience, specializing in asset optimization and technical evaluations. Mr. Allwright currently serves as the Vice President - Projects and Evaluations for Faraday Copper (Lundin Group company) focused on advancing the Copper Creek project (Arizona) which is one of the largest undeveloped copper projects in North America. In his prior role as Director, North America for Mining Plus Consulting (part of the Byrnecut Group), he successfully delivered an extensive range of technical studies and asset evaluations in team environments. Notable engagements include the delivery of technical advisory to GT Gold (supporting the subsequent acquisition by Newmont in May 2021); facilitating the mining technical due diligence for Goldcorp culminating in the Newmont/Goldcorp merger in April 2019; leading the transformation of Lac Des Iles mine through the implementation of sub-level caving 2015­-2018; and the delivery of various mass mining technical studies for Newcrest. Mr. Allwright (P.Eng) holds a Mining Engineering degree from the Western Australian School of Mines and an MBA from Curtin Graduate School of Business.

Director Resignations

Mayfair also announces that Mr. Anthony Jew has tendered his resignation as a director of the Company effective June 20, 2024. In light of the restrictions imposed by corporate law and the Company's articles on the number of additional directors that can be appointed between shareholder meetings, Mr. Freddy Brick has also tendered his resignation as a director effective June 20, 2024, in order to permit the Company to further enhance the Board by adding the deep mining experience and expertise brought by Ms. Hsieh and Mr. Allwright.

"We are pleased to welcome Ms. Hsieh and Mr. Allwright as valuable additions to the Board and thank Mr. Jew and Mr. Brick for their services," said Darren McLean, Chair of the Board and Interim CEO and President.

About Mayfair

Mayfair Gold is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on advancing the 100% controlled Fenn-Gib gold project in the Timmins region of Northern Ontario. The Fenn-Gib gold deposit is Mayfair's flagship asset and currently hosts an updated NI 43-101 resource estimate with an effective date of April 6, 2023 with a total Indicated Resource of 113.69M tonnes containing 3.38M ounces at a grade of 0.93 g/t Au and an Inferred Resource of 5.72M tonnes containing 0.16M ounces at a grade of 0.85 g/t Au at a 0.40 g/t Au cut-off grade. The Fenn-Gib deposit has a strike length of over 1.5km with widths ranging over 500m. The gold mineralized zones remain open at depth and along strike to the east and west. Recently completed metallurgical tests confirm that the Fenn-Gib deposit can deliver robust gold recoveries of up to 94%.

SOURCE Mayfair Gold Corp.