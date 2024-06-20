Panther Minerals Provides Corporate Update

VANCOUVER, June 20, 2024 - Panther Minerals Inc. ("Panther Minerals" or the "Company") (CSE: PURR) (OTC: GLIOF) is pleased to provide a corporate update on its Boulder Creek Uranium property, located in the southeastern Seward Peninsula, 160 km east of Nome, Alaska ("Boulder Creek" or the "Property").

Panther Minerals has been undertaking compilation of all historical data available through previous work conducted by past operators of the Boulder Creek project, Houston Oil & Minerals Corp., Triex Minerals Corp., and Full Metal Minerals Ltd. With significant historical data available, the Company will continue its full review and analysis of drilling core located on the Property and additional core located in Anchorage, Alaska. The data obtained will give Panther Minerals a better understanding of the model and formation, as well as the opportunity to utilize its spectrometer to analyze and confirm radiometric readings.

Panther Minerals has submitted drill and work permits for its Boulder Creek Property related to a proposal to conduct exploration activities, including diamond drilling, on active federal mining claims that comprise a portion of the Property, which is under option by the Company (see the Company's news release dated April 15, 2024). The Company has engaged Jack DiMarchi, Core Geoscience LLC, to manage the Company's permitting activities in Alaska. Additional permitting submittals will follow related to activities on the State claims and with regards to the proposed field camp.

The Company also announces it has entered into an agreement with 0865381 B.C. Ltd. ("Volume Hunters") to provide investor communication support and social media publishing services to the Company in North America. The term of the engagement is for a period of twelve months. The Company may terminate this agreement with the consent of Volume Hunters. Volume Hunters and its principals are arm's length to the Company. The Company will pay to Volume Hunters an aggregate amount equal to C$65,000 under the agreement. As of the date hereof, to the Company's knowledge, Volume Hunters (including its directors and officers) do not own any securities of the Company. Volume Hunters can be reached at: Suite 300-1055 West Hastings Street, Vancouver, BC V6E 2E9, Tel: 778-233-0293, Email: dan@volumehunters.com.

Further, the Company announces it has entered into an agreement with Christian Klingebiel ("CK") to provide marketing services, investor outreach and awareness campaigns to the Company in Europe. The term of the engagement is for a period of twelve months. The Company may terminate this agreement at any time by providing CK with fourteen (14) days written notice of termination. CK is arm's length to the Company. The Company will pay to CK an aggregate amount equal to €250,000 under the agreement. As of the date hereof, to the Company's knowledge, CK does not own any securities of the Company. Milestone Capital can be reached at: Le Millefiori, Apartment 11C, 1 Rue Des Genets, 98000 Monaco, Tel: +41 79 79 800 47, Email: ck@mcp.ltd.

Panther Minerals Inc. is a mineral exploration company actively involved in the exploration of its North American project portfolio. The acquisition of the Boulder Creek Option reflects the Company's ongoing intention of pursuing advanced, highly quality prospective uranium projects that can be readily worked on and efficiently explored in a timely manner.

The scientific and technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved for disclosure by Mr. Lindsay Bottomer, P.Geo. Mr. Bottomer is a "Qualified Person" within the meaning of National Instrument 43-101- Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects and is a consultant for the Company.

