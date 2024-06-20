Menü Artikel
Dynacor Discloses Voting Results at the Annual Meeting of Its Shareholders

15:44 Uhr  |  Business Wire

Dynacor Group Inc. (TSX: DNG) ("Dynacor" or the "Corporation") is pleased to announce the voting results at the annual meeting of its shareholders held on June 18, 2024.

1.

Election of Directors

The following persons have been nominated as directors of Dynacor to hold office until the next meeting of shareholders, or until their successors are elected or appointed. The persons proposed by management were elected by a majority of votes, by a show of hands.


Nominee


Votes For

% For

Votes
Withheld

% Withheld

Jean Martineau

14,092,786

99.20%

113,341

0.80%

Pierre Lépine

14,092,720

99.20%

113,497

0.80%

Roger Demers

14,092,720

99.20%

113,497

0.80%

Réjean Gourde

13,854,605

97.52%

351,612

2.48%

Isabel Rocha

14,085,241

99.15%

120,976

0.85%

Philippe Chave

14,086,170

99.15%

120,047

0.85%

Rocio Rodriguez-Perrot

14,041,835

98.84%

164,382

1.16%

Cyril Gradis

14,092,786

99.20%

113,431

0.80%

2.

Appointment of Raymond Chabot Grant Thornton LLP, chartered professional accountants, as auditors

Raymond Chabot Grant Thornton LLP, chartered professional accountants, were appointed auditors of Dynacor for the current year and the directors were authorized to fix their remuneration, by a show of hands.

Votes For

% For

Votes Withheld

% Withheld

15,506,094

99.21%

123,702

0.79%

ABOUT DYNACOR

Dynacor is a dividend-paying industrial gold ore processor headquartered in Montreal, Canada. The corporation is engaged in gold production through the processing of ore purchased from the ASM (artisanal and small-scale mining) industry. At present, Dynacor operates in Peru, where its management and processing teams have decades of experience working with ASM miners. It also owns a gold exploration property (Tumipampa) in the Apurimac department.

The corporation intends to expand its processing operations in other jurisdictions as well.

Dynacor produces environmental and socially responsible gold through its PX IMPACT® gold program. A growing number of supportive firms from the fine luxury jewelry, watchmakers and investment sectors pay a small premium to our customer and strategic partner for this PX IMPACT® gold. The premium provides direct investment to develop health and education projects for our artisanal and small-scale miner's communities.

Dynacor is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (DNG).

Shares Outstanding: 36,523,356

Website: http://www.dynacor.com
Twitter: http://twitter.com/DynacorGold



Contact

For more information, please contact:
Director, Shareholder Relations
Dale Nejmeldeen
Dynacor Group Inc.
T: 514-393-9000 #230
E: investors@dynacor.com


