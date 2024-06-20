Dynacor Discloses Voting Results at the Annual Meeting of Its Shareholders
Dynacor Group Inc. (TSX: DNG) ("Dynacor" or the "Corporation") is pleased to announce the voting results at the annual meeting of its shareholders held on June 18, 2024.
Election of Directors
The following persons have been nominated as directors of Dynacor to hold office until the next meeting of shareholders, or until their successors are elected or appointed. The persons proposed by management were elected by a majority of votes, by a show of hands.
% For
Votes
% Withheld
Jean Martineau
14,092,786
99.20%
113,341
0.80%
Pierre Lépine
14,092,720
99.20%
113,497
0.80%
Roger Demers
14,092,720
99.20%
113,497
0.80%
Réjean Gourde
13,854,605
97.52%
351,612
2.48%
Isabel Rocha
14,085,241
99.15%
120,976
0.85%
Philippe Chave
14,086,170
99.15%
120,047
0.85%
Rocio Rodriguez-Perrot
14,041,835
98.84%
164,382
1.16%
2.
Appointment of Raymond Chabot Grant Thornton LLP, chartered professional accountants, as auditors
Raymond Chabot Grant Thornton LLP, chartered professional accountants, were appointed auditors of Dynacor for the current year and the directors were authorized to fix their remuneration, by a show of hands.
Votes For
% For
Votes Withheld
% Withheld
15,506,094
99.21%
123,702
0.79%
ABOUT DYNACOR
Dynacor is a dividend-paying industrial gold ore processor headquartered in Montreal, Canada. The corporation is engaged in gold production through the processing of ore purchased from the ASM (artisanal and small-scale mining) industry. At present, Dynacor operates in Peru, where its management and processing teams have decades of experience working with ASM miners. It also owns a gold exploration property (Tumipampa) in the Apurimac department.
The corporation intends to expand its processing operations in other jurisdictions as well.
Dynacor produces environmental and socially responsible gold through its PX IMPACT® gold program. A growing number of supportive firms from the fine luxury jewelry, watchmakers and investment sectors pay a small premium to our customer and strategic partner for this PX IMPACT® gold. The premium provides direct investment to develop health and education projects for our artisanal and small-scale miner's communities.
Dynacor is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (DNG).
Shares Outstanding: 36,523,356
Website: http://www.dynacor.com
Twitter: http://twitter.com/DynacorGold
