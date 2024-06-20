Dynacor Discloses Voting Results at the Annual Meeting of Its Shareholders

Dynacor Group Inc. (TSX: DNG) ("Dynacor" or the "Corporation") is pleased to announce the voting results at the annual meeting of its shareholders held on June 18, 2024.

1. Election of Directors



The following persons have been nominated as directors of Dynacor to hold office until the next meeting of shareholders, or until their successors are elected or appointed. The persons proposed by management were elected by a majority of votes, by a show of hands.





Nominee

Votes For % For Votes

Withheld % Withheld Jean Martineau 14,092,786 99.20% 113,341 0.80% Pierre Lépine 14,092,720 99.20% 113,497 0.80% Roger Demers 14,092,720 99.20% 113,497 0.80% Réjean Gourde 13,854,605 97.52% 351,612 2.48% Isabel Rocha 14,085,241 99.15% 120,976 0.85% Philippe Chave 14,086,170 99.15% 120,047 0.85% Rocio Rodriguez-Perrot 14,041,835 98.84% 164,382 1.16% Cyril Gradis 14,092,786 99.20% 113,431 0.80% 2. Appointment of Raymond Chabot Grant Thornton LLP, chartered professional accountants, as auditors



Raymond Chabot Grant Thornton LLP, chartered professional accountants, were appointed auditors of Dynacor for the current year and the directors were authorized to fix their remuneration, by a show of hands.



Votes For % For Votes Withheld % Withheld 15,506,094 99.21% 123,702 0.79%

ABOUT DYNACOR

Dynacor is a dividend-paying industrial gold ore processor headquartered in Montreal, Canada. The corporation is engaged in gold production through the processing of ore purchased from the ASM (artisanal and small-scale mining) industry. At present, Dynacor operates in Peru, where its management and processing teams have decades of experience working with ASM miners. It also owns a gold exploration property (Tumipampa) in the Apurimac department.

The corporation intends to expand its processing operations in other jurisdictions as well.

Dynacor produces environmental and socially responsible gold through its PX IMPACT® gold program. A growing number of supportive firms from the fine luxury jewelry, watchmakers and investment sectors pay a small premium to our customer and strategic partner for this PX IMPACT® gold. The premium provides direct investment to develop health and education projects for our artisanal and small-scale miner's communities.

Dynacor is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (DNG).

Shares Outstanding: 36,523,356

Website: http://www.dynacor.com

Twitter: http://twitter.com/DynacorGold

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240620017609/en/

Contact

For more information, please contact:

Director, Shareholder Relations

Dale Nejmeldeen

Dynacor Group Inc.

T: 514-393-9000 #230

E: investors@dynacor.com