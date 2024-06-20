Menü Artikel
Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trading Halt - FAN

19:04 Uhr  |  CNW

VANCOUVER, BC, June 20, 2024 /CNW/ - The following issues have been halted by CIRO

Company: First Atlantic Nickel Corp.

TSX-Venture Symbol: FAN

All Issues: Yes

Reason: Pending News

Halt Time (ET): 12:56 PM

CIRO can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. CIRO is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all investment dealers and trading activity on debt and equity marketplaces in Canada.

SOURCE Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization (CIRO) - Halts/Resumptions



Contact
For further information about CIRO's trading halt policy, please see Trading Halts & Timely Disclosure at www.iiroc.ca under the Markets tab. Please note that CIRO staff cannot provide any information about a specific halt beyond what is contained in this halt notice. For general information about CIRO, contact CIRO's Complaints & Inquiries team by submitting a Secure Form located on our contact page at www.iiroc.ca or dialing 1-877-442-4322 (Option 1). For company-related enquiries, please contact the company directly.
