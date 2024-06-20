New Destiny Welcomes Robert Schwetzke as Director

Vancouver, June 20, 2024 - New Destiny Mining Corp. (TSXV: NED) (the "Company" or "NED") is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Robert Schwetzke as an independent director. Mr. Schwetzke brings over 25 years of experience in the infrastructure and mining sectors, encompassing engineering, design, project development, and execution.

Mr. Schwetzke is the founder and Managing Director of High Impact Consultancy, established in Dubai, UAE. His firm serves global clients by assisting in procuring financing and equipment for the Mining, Ports/Terminals, Bulk Material Handling, and Construction industries.





Barry Brown, Director of New Destiny, states, "Mr. Schwetzke's management expertise, particularly in relationship building with Indigenous Communities throughout British Columbia, and his broad range of skills, will be invaluable as New Destiny Mining advances its Treasury Mountain silver project."

About New Destiny Mining Corp. New Destiny Mining Corp. is a Canadian-based mineral exploration company focused on the discovery and development of mineral resources. The Company's flagship project, the Treasure Mountain Silver Property, is located in southern British Columbia. New Destiny Mining Corp. is committed to creating value for its shareholders through the exploration and development of high-quality mineral assets.

