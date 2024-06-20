Ivanhoe Mines Announces Results of Voting for the Election of Directors

Vancouver, June 20, 2024 - Ivanhoe Mines (TSX: IVN) (OTCQX: IVPAF) announced the results of voting by shareholders for the election of the Board of Directors during the company's Annual General Meeting held earlier today. The nominees listed in the management proxy circular dated April 29, 2024, were elected as directors, as shown in the following table of results.

Director nominee Outcome Votes for % for Votes withheld % withheld Robert M. Friedland Elected 1,108,010,331 97.95% 23,141,698 2.05% Weibao (Webber) Hao Elected 1,101,989,319 97.42% 29,162,710 2.58% Tadeu Carneiro Elected 1,093,406,066 96.66% 37,789,244 3.34% Jinghe Chen Elected 1,116,771,391 98.72% 14,426,214 1.28% William B. Hayden Elected 1,116,535,776 98.70% 14,661,829 1.30% Martie Janse van Rensburg Elected 1,125,628,138 99.51% 5,569,467 0.49% Manfu Ma Elected 1,116,738,276 98.72% 14,459,329 1.28% Peter G. Meredith Elected 1,088,438,670 96.22% 42,758,935 3.78% Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka Elected 1,105,521,027 97.73% 25,674,283 2.27% Kgalema P. Motlanthe Elected 1,124,743,694 99.43% 6,453,911 0.57% Delphine Traoré Elected 1,029,611,732 91.15% 100,019,669 8.85%

Details of votes on all matters of business considered at the Annual General Meeting are available in the company's report of voting results on SEDAR+ (https://www.sedarplus.ca/).

Information contacts

Investors

Vancouver: Matthew Keevil +1.604. 558.1034 London: Tommy Horton +44 7866 913 207

