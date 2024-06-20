Ivanhoe Mines Announces Results of Voting for the Election of Directors

Vancouver, June 20, 2024 - Ivanhoe Mines (TSX: IVN) (OTCQX: IVPAF) announced the results of voting by shareholders for the election of the Board of Directors during the company's Annual General Meeting held earlier today. The nominees listed in the management proxy circular dated April 29, 2024, were elected as directors, as shown in the following table of results.
Director nominee
Outcome
Votes for
% for
Votes withheld
% withheld
Robert M. Friedland
Elected
1,108,010,331
97.95%
23,141,698
2.05%
Weibao (Webber) Hao
Elected
1,101,989,319
97.42%
29,162,710
2.58%
Tadeu Carneiro
Elected
1,093,406,066
96.66%
37,789,244
3.34%
Jinghe Chen
Elected
1,116,771,391
98.72%
14,426,214
1.28%
William B. Hayden
Elected
1,116,535,776
98.70%
14,661,829
1.30%
Martie Janse van Rensburg
Elected
1,125,628,138
99.51%
5,569,467
0.49%
Manfu Ma
Elected
1,116,738,276
98.72%
14,459,329
1.28%
Peter G. Meredith
Elected
1,088,438,670
96.22%
42,758,935
3.78%
Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka
Elected
1,105,521,027
97.73%
25,674,283
2.27%
Kgalema P. Motlanthe
Elected
1,124,743,694
99.43%
6,453,911
0.57%
Delphine Traoré
Elected
1,029,611,732
91.15%
100,019,669
8.85%
Details of votes on all matters of business considered at the Annual General Meeting are available in the company's report of voting results on SEDAR+ (https://www.sedarplus.ca/).
Information contacts
Investors
Vancouver: Matthew Keevil +1.604. 558.1034 London: Tommy Horton +44 7866 913 207
To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/213867
