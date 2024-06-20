EuroPacific Non-Brokered Private Placement

VANCOUVER, June 20, 2024 - Europacific Metals Inc. (TSXV:EUP)(OTCQB:AUCCF) (the "Company" or "EuroPacific") announces that it has a arranged a non-brokered private placement of up to 6,250,000 units (the "Units") at $0.04 per Unit for gross proceeds of up to $250.000 (the "Private Placement").

Each Unit consists of one common share of the Company and one transferrable share purchase warrant (a "Warrant"). Each Warrant entitles the holder thereof to acquire an additional common share of the Company (a "Warrant Share") at an exercise price of $0.05 per Warrant Share for a period of two (2) years.

About Europacific Metals Inc.

Europacific Metals Inc. is a Canadian public company listed on TSXV and in US on OTCQB. The Company holds brownfield gold, and copper-gold projects located in Portugal. The Company is focused on exploration in highly prospective geological settings in Europe jurisdictions. EuroPacific Metals ("EUP") owns a total of 100% equity interest in EVX Portugal, a private Portugal based company, that holds the legal exploration rights from the Portugal Government on the Borba 2 ("Borba 2") exploration properties, covering approximately 328 square kilometers in the Alentejo region in Southern Portugal. Miguel Vacas is the most advanced prospect within the Borba 2 license.

